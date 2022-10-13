The ongoing 'gold mine' task on Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has resulted in quite some commotion between the housemates. Following the tasks, Bigg Boss provided the contestants with an Opportunity to eliminate any of their inmates from participating in the upcoming captaincy contender task. They could do this by striking a deal with the privileged candidates in exchange for golden chips.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Rajanna Objects To Prashanth Sambargi Eliminating Him From Captaincy Task
It must be noted that Roopesh Shetty and Vinod Gobargala had emerged as the privileged contestants for the week and they had the opportunity to accept the deal given by the housemates to eliminate any candidate. During the course of the task, Prashanth Sambargi decided to put fifty grams of golden chips at stake to eliminate Roopesh Rajanna from taking part in the captaincy task.
He gave the deal to Vinod Gobargala and the latter ended up accepting it. In the meantime, Roopesh Rajanna also made a deal with Roopesh Shetty to eliminate Prashanth Sambargi from contesting the captaincy task by bidding more than a thousand grams of gold.
Things kept getting worse as Prashanth then managed to convince Vinod Gobbaragala to eliminate Rajanna from the captaincy task for a mere ten grams of gold. Eventually, the latter’s ego further took a hit as he felt insulted and lashed out at Vinod Gobargala and Prashanth Sambargi for plotting against him. He was also seen asking them to play a fair game instead of being manipulative.
All in all, the ongoing 'Gold Mine' task has definitely managed to keep the audience glued to the screen as the makers have been introducing frequent tweaks and turns. It will surely be interesting to see as to which contestants will emerge as the winners at the end of the game.
