The first OTT season of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to culminate its successful run this week. The popular reality show is currently airing its last few episodes and as the viewers are gearing up for the finale, some of the previously evicted contestants of the show have shared their thoughts about the show. Akshatha Kuki, Kiran Yogeshwar and others also shared their thoughts on the overall journey, and who according to them should win the coveted trophy.

Chythra Hallikeri, who was recently eliminated from the glasshouse, feels that Somanna has immense scope to win as he has played independently and has done a great job. On being asked about who has the best strategy in the house, the actress said, “When we speak about strategy, Rakesh has remained consistent through the journey and that, according to me is his biggest strength.” Reminiscing about her journey, Chythra says, “Bigg Boss OTT Kannada season 1 has been a wonderful experience with a great mix of people from every walk of life.”

Kiran Yogeshwar, who was the first one to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada house, added, “Rakesh is one of the strongest contestants since he is very smart and good with his game. In terms of competition, Saaniya has a great pulse on the strategy and audience.”

Akshatha Kuki also echoed Kiran’s sentiment when it came to Rakesh. She said, “I think Rakesh will win since he is very deserving and has given more than 100% to the game. According to me, he is the most deserving candidate in the house”.

Spoorthy Gowda, on the other hand, found Roopesh to be deserving of the trophy. The popular actress revealed, “I want to Roopesh win because he is a very genuine human being in addition to being a strong contestant. I am rooting for Rakesh to walk away as the winner since he is playing his game very smartly with strategy to the T.”