The first OTT season of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to culminate its successful run this week. The popular reality show is currently airing its last few episodes and as the viewers are gearing up for the finale, some of the previously evicted contestants of the show have shared their thoughts about the show. Akshatha Kuki, Kiran Yogeshwar and others also shared their thoughts on the overall journey, and who according to them should win the coveted trophy.
Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Finale: Chythra, Kiran & Others On The First Season, Who Will Win The Show & More!
Chythra Hallikeri, who was recently eliminated from the glasshouse, feels that Somanna has immense scope to win as he has played independently and has done a great job. On being asked about who has the best strategy in the house, the actress said, “When we speak about strategy, Rakesh has remained consistent through the journey and that, according to me is his biggest strength.” Reminiscing about her journey, Chythra says, “Bigg Boss OTT Kannada season 1 has been a wonderful experience with a great mix of people from every walk of life.”
Kiran Yogeshwar, who was the first one to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada house, added, “Rakesh is one of the strongest contestants since he is very smart and good with his game. In terms of competition, Saaniya has a great pulse on the strategy and audience.”
Akshatha Kuki also echoed Kiran’s sentiment when it came to Rakesh. She said, “I think Rakesh will win since he is very deserving and has given more than 100% to the game. According to me, he is the most deserving candidate in the house”.
Spoorthy Gowda, on the other hand, found Roopesh to be deserving of the trophy. The popular actress revealed, “I want to Roopesh win because he is a very genuine human being in addition to being a strong contestant. I am rooting for Rakesh to walk away as the winner since he is playing his game very smartly with strategy to the T.”
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Sonu & Guruji Get Into Argument, Bigg Boss Announces The Final Nine Tasks Of The Season
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Nandini Gets Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep’s Show
- Chythrra Hallikeri Says She Made Good Friends And Had Wonderful Moments On Bigg Boss Kannada OTT
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Nandu, Roopesh Receive Sweet Message From Fan; Housemates Choose Latter As Best Captain
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT September 7 Highlights: Contestants Perform Series Of Tasks To Earn Points
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Sanya Confronts Uday; Housemates Bicker About The Luxury Budget Items
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Somanna Machimada Becomes The New Captain Of The House
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT August 24 Highlights: Housemates Get Irked By Nandu And Jashwant
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Bigg Boss Bars Everyone From Using The House; Contestants Indulge In Blame Game
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Somanna Gets Upset With Captain Jashwant; Nandu Gets Saved From Nominations
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Spoorthi Gowda Gets Eliminated; Arjun Ramesh Quits The Show Due To Shoulder Injury
- Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Somanna Machimada Becomes Best Performer, Spoorthi Gowda Named Worst Performer