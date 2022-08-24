Bigg Boss Kannada OTT August 24 Highlights: Housemates Get Irked By Nandu And Jashwant

The August 24 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT begins with Chaitra and Uday arguing over which house area to use. Chaitra asks him if smoking area is more important than food and he replies by stating that he cannot argue anymore if she puts its across in that way. It must be noted that the housemates have restricted access to various areas of the house and they must perform the given tasks to acquire entry into the main house.

Soon, Bigg Boss provides everyone with an opportunity to increase access to four people at a time. However, since a few of them had broken a few rules in the living area, they will now get access to three people if they win the task. Captain Jashwant takes a lot of time picking the candidates for the task and is seen asking a lot of questions. Eventually, Rakesh, Aryavardhan, Jashwant and Somanna take part in the game and win the task.

However, a few housemates especially Somanna is seen expressing displeasure over the captain’s way of choosing the contestants for the task. He is seen telling a few housemates that bringing up Nandu’s past performance is not right. She overhears this and quizzes Somanna but he refuses to indulge in any conversation with her. Many other members are also seen discussing the fact that the captain chooses his girlfriend Nandu for a lot of tasks.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Bigg Boss Bars Everyone From Using The House; Contestants Indulge In Blame Game

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Somanna Gets Upset With Captain Jashwant; Nandu Gets Saved From Nominations

Somanna and Jashwant argue over the selection process and the former expresses his unhappiness over the kind of questions he asked him in the confession room. Chaitra and Sanya are later seen explaining things to the captain. All housemates are then seen telling Jashant that everyone should get a chance to perform but Jashwant refuses to agree with their way of thinking. Later, the captain remembers his dog and gets emotional in front of Nandu.