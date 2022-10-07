LOTR: The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Review: Battle Begins In Earnest

Rating: 3.5 /5

Cast : Joseph Mawle, Geoff Morrell, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Nazanin Boniadi, Peter Tait, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Adai-Robinson, Anthony Crum, Alex Tarrant, Phil Grieve, Miranda Wilson, Rob Mckenzie, Jesse Turner, Mike Homick, Justin Doble, Robert Strange

Director : Charlotte Brandstorm

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video, heralding the war for the Southlands, lives up to its promise. There's a lot more to cheer for here than the previous episodes, which were basically vetting the appetite of the viewer by building up with character development.

The title of the LOTR: The Rings of Power Episode 6 - 'Udûn' - may possibly refer to what Gandalf called the Balrog of Moria as "Flame of Udûn." This is where much of the action in this episode takes place.

Bringing the Orcs against the Numenoreans with Galadriel, Halbrand, Isildur, and Elendil on the latter's side, this episode concentrates its mite on the battle - setting up three waves of attacks by the Orcs on Arondir, Bronwyn, Theo, and their group before the expected Numenorean counter-attack. It's a conflict-driven setting that brings into sharp focus - the joining up of forces/ plotlines and increases the scope for a viewership bounty. Most of the earlier episodes concentrated on establishing separate threads of the story so it was high time the culmination of ideas and forces took place.