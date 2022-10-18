The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Episode 8 Review: Befitting Season Finale

Rating: 3.5 /5

Cast:

Director: Wayne Che Yip

Runtime: 65 mins

All 8 episodes of the first season of The Rings of Power are in and the murky beginnings have given way to a clearer picture of what is to come ahead. We now know where this story is going to go while linking it more concretely with Peter Jackson's feature films that went before it. Mysteries have been resolved, and questions that were raised all through this run, have been answered - some obliquely, while others all the more clearly. Sauron has been revealed, the stranger's role in the scheme of things is also much clearer. Those who were wondering whether Halbrand and Galadriel will have a love story all their own will now know what that outcome would be. This first season had all the drama, intrigue, temptations, twists, turns, shadow play, and kill-offs that one would expect from a series of such magnitude. The reveals were the best thing for sure because that was what was being speculated on the internet with growing fervor and anticipation. Finally, in this episode, we also see the creation of the Elven Rings and the chance opening up for the Elves to live on in glory.

The confrontation between Galadriel and Halbrand through visions and flashbacks made for some exciting, high-tension engagement. It was a technique that illuminated the past and brought forth more clarity to the present. The Stranger quoting Gandalf's, from one of the film adaptations, was illuminating - one of the many lovely callbacks with links and nods to the Peter Jackson films. All the guessing, uncertainties, and layers all through the season have now come to a close. The Dwarves and the Southlanders may be missing from this episode but the Numernoreans return to Numenor and the Harfoots finding their path back to a more secure future gets deeper heft.

The Rings of Power set in Tolkien's Second Age has Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) returning to Eregion with a seriously ill Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) who gets handed over to the Elven healers while Galadriel explains her miraculous reappearance to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards).As expected, events seem to be building inexorably towards tragic partings and an eventual no-holds-barred clash between good and evil. The finale is not redolent with fight sequences, there's no war to be had here - just a lot of rumination and thought-provoking revelations constructively littered all through. Material that the fans would have considered extraneous and unnecessary is lending light to what could transpire within the series in the new season. The poetic dialogue, the enchanting background score, the haunting theme, the ennobling editing, and the brilliant cinematography lend this series an allure that is hard to brush aside!