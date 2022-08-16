According to the trade experts, the Kunchacko Boban starrer has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 10 Crore at the box office, within the first 5 days of its release. It is definitely a great achievement for Nna Thaan Case Kodu, which was made with a limited budget and had a slow start at the box office.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu, the satirical courtroom drama that features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, has been receiving exceptional reviews. The Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval directorial is also growing from strength to strength at the box office. When it completed the first 5 days of its release, Nna Thaan Case Kodu has already emerged as a super hit.

The trade analysts suggest that Nna Thaan Case Kodu made a total gross collection of around Rs. 6.5 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, within the first weekend (4 days) of its release. The Kunchacko Boban starrer performed exceeding well on its 5th day of release, which fell on August 15, Monday, as well. A detailed box office collection breakdown of the Kunchacko Boban starrer is expected to be out soon.

If things proceed at the same rate, Nna Thaan Case Kodu has all the chances to emerge as one of the biggest box office hits in the career of its leading man, Kunchacko Boban. A group of netizens had decided to boycott the Kunchacko Boban-starrer after an advertisement of the film that pointed to the damaged roads in Kerala, went viral. However it didn't affect the box office performance of the film.

Gayathrie Shankar played the female lead opposite Kunchacko Boban in Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Basil Joseph, PP Kunhikrishnan, Unnimaya Prasad, Rajesh Madhavan, Sibi Thomas, real-life lawyers Shukkur Cheenammadath and Gangadharan, Mridul Nair, and others have played the supporting roles in the movie.