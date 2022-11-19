Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vanitha Vijayakumar Explains What Happened Before Robert Went Inside The House

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, she has claimed that it was she who helped Robert to get inside the house after speaking with the makers of the show and the Vijay TV's management. She alleged that Robert promised to clear things about their past relationship, which was one of the reasons for her to recommend his name.

As Tamil Bigg Boss's sixth season is shaping up pretty well, former contestants and the friends and relatives of the present contestants have been giving interviews after interviews about the housemates. And recently, Bigg Boss season 3's contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar has been on the headline ever since she opened up about Robert master.

She said in the interview, "Though I don't expect him to reveal the truth on how he entered the house, he promised me that he would tell everyone that she helped him get inside. But once everything was confirmed, he totally ignored me. I even helped him with his remuneration."

About her past relationship with Robert, she said, "Yes we were briefly in a relationship, but we broke up back then. But when I was in the house, he spoke so badly of me. He denied the fact that we were in a relationship." She further added, "I don't even know why I recommended his name. He is doing nothing but spiling my reputation and wasting this opportunity."

She said, "Bigg Boss changed my life. And I wanted the same for him. When he got in touch with me after I came out of the house, it was for an upcoming movie. But slowly he took the topic of Bigg Boss and asked me if I could help him get into the house."

Robert master has been on the receiving end of criticism for not playing his game properly. Especially after the recent episode which had him crying for a secret task performed by Rachitha, fans have been trolling Robert for not knowing the difference between a game and feelings. Until a couple of days back, he has been in the danger zone and it was predicted that he might even be evicted from the house this weekend.