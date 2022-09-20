Jessica Pauline Found Hanging In Her Apartment; Police Suspect Suicide

Actress Jessica Pauline has been found hanging in her apartment, in Chennai. The Koyambedu Police department collected the mortal remains of the 29-year-old and after an autopsy, handed her over to her family, as reported by ANI.

A suicide note was found at her house which mentions a failed relationship. While police suspect suicide, they are also inquiring about those who visited Jessica before her demise. CCTV footage is being examined according to the police department's statement.

Born in 1993, Jessica had debuted in cinema with Mysskin's Thupparivalan and did a minor role in the film. She recently played a primary character in Vaaitha, which was released this year.

The actor was credited in her film Vaaitha as Powlen Jessica. The handle @JessyPowlen has been tagged in the official tweets posted during the film's promotions. The handle is unavailable on Twitter now.

Her Instagram handle is @powlenjessica_offl and it's still available. Her full name as per her bio reads Powlenjessica Amaranathan. Her Instagram and YouTube profiles have a collection of her reels.

Like her name, the reason for her death also involves some ambiguity.

May her soul rest in peace!

