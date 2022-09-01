Natchathiram Nagargiradhu OTT Release Date: The Rebellious Romantic Drama Is Likely To Land On Sony LIV

Pa Ranjith is known for writing scenes that make you uncomfortable, intentionally, and for the right reasons. He has done exactly that with Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.

The film's OTT release is highly anticipated. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is expected to be released on Sony LIV, although there is no official announcement yet. And the OTT release date is likely to be in the last week of September or the first week of October.

As did his other films, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu talks about how certain communities are oppressed and bullied brutally. Often, this bullying is not even driven by greed or survival instinct, but by merely an inflated ego. Ranjith has tried to explain how ego influences people to indulge in fictitious layers of social hierarchy.

But this time around, Ranjith has primarily focused on how people let social constraints affect how they treat their partners. There is also the angle of how parents try to dictate their children with marriage, which has been spoken about quite a lot, but because the film is centered on oppression and relationships, the angle becomes a relevant reiteration.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu comes with a prominent presence of Isaignaani Ilayaraaja, and it's interesting how his music becomes a narrative device in the film whenever it comes up in conversations, or when characters hum his songs. It would be nice to know what the Maestro felt about this film.