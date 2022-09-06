Dushara Vijayan: All You Need To Know About The Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Actress
"If you're talented, cinema will definitely respect you" says Dushara Vijayan, the most talented Tamil actress whose origin is Kaniyapuram, Dindugul. The seed for acting was sowed when she was in school and during a cultural show she liked the spotlight on her. After schooling, she chose engineering but couldn't continue it due to her passion for acting. Dushara's Mom was her moral support. She allowed Dushara to join National Institute of Fashion Technology in Chennai. That important decision to shift from Coimbatore to Chennai made her achieve what she wants in her career. She became a fashion designer and got into modelling as well, after which she started acting in short films and advertisements. Her short film Angelina speaks about the so called adjustments, harassments and the dark side of modelling.
Dushara says "In modelling, looking good take the front seat. But in Cinema, talent take the front seat." She won the prestigious titles Miss Face of Chennai 2017, Miss Tamil Nadu 2018 & Miss South India 2018. On her title winning speech of Miss South India 2018 she said "I'm sure a small town girl like me coming from a very conservative family, it is really not that easy to flown my beauty in front of you tonight. It is just because of my confidence and my mom's support I broke all the stereotypes and I'm here tonight. Trust me, your faith can change your destiny." Even after having a successful career in modelling, she faced a lot of rejections in film industry. She says "When I face a rejection or a humiliation I won't let anything affect me. I always believed in my thougths." She managed to make her debut in Tamil feature film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari directed by Chandru KR in 2019, followed by Anbulla Ghilli directed by Srinath Ramalingam in which she played a dog lover.
One fine day Dushara got a call from a casting director. He said that film director Mr. Pa. Ranjith saw her pictures and thought she may be perfect for a role in his next film. He asked her to come to Mr. Pa. Ranjith's office the next day morning around 10 AM. Dushara doesn't take it on a serious note. She thought it was a prank by her friends. But to her surprise it was real. She realized her mistake and met the director. Then came the opportunity to play the bold Mariamma in Sarpatta Parambarai directed by Pa Ranjith. But Sarpatta Parambarai was released in 2021 and Anbulla Ghilli in 2022. And finally, after the success of Sarpatta Parambarai she got the role she was waiting for in Natchathiram Nagargiradhu directed by Pa. Ranjith again. Mariamma and Rene are poles apart. Switching into Rene immediately after Mariamma is a big task for a newcomer. Both the characters need to open up in their own way. The beauty here is Dushara did both exceptionally well and it worked brilliantly on screen.
She
does
a
lot
of
homework
and
workshops
to
get
into
the
skin
of
her
characters.
She
learns
a
lot
and
tries
to
improve
her
performance
consistently
from
one
movie
to
the
next.
When
Dushara
got
the
golden
opportunity
to
work
in
Natchathiram
Nagargiradhu,
she
shared
that
she
went
and
asked
director
Pa
Ranjith
why
he
choose
her
again
for
the
role
of
Rene.
Ranjith
with
a
smile
on
his
face
immediately
said
that
it
happened
just
because
of
Mariamma.
She
is
an
actor
who
looks
for
versatile
characters
and
doesn't
settle
for
monotonous
characters.
Dushara
says
that
she
creates
a
unique
mannerism
for
all
her
characters.
She
believes
that
even
a
small
eyebrow
movement
or
a
lip
movement
will
make
a
huge
difference
in
her
performance.
She
frames
those
ideas
while
reading
her
scripts
and
gets
the
opinion
of
her
directors
whether
it
will
be
perfect
for
the
given
character
or
needs
improvement.
Fortunately,
she
has
worked
with
filmmakers
who
give
her
the
freedom
to
improve
her
characters
effectively.
Sarpatta Parambarai and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu made her a Star in the industry. In both the films, her character graph was very strong. She thanked director Pa Ranjith from the bottom of her heart for making her what she is today. Her next release will be Aneethi directed by Vasantha Balan. She said in a recent interview that she would love to do biopics where she could learn a lot about the craft. She added that she had this love for cinema always and it will won't change at all. She want to prove herself as a performer. With her interesting filmography and great clarity in thoughts, she will definitely reach great heights.