Charu Asopa has finally opened up about her reconciliation with husband Rajeev Sen in her new vlog on social media. It must be noted that both the actress and her hubby were heading for a divorce numerous times but they reconciled earlier this month and had shared the news in a social media post.
Charu Asopa Opens Up About People Calling Her And Rajeev Sen's Divorce A ‘Publicity Stunt’
Charu has now spoken about their decision to get back together whilst addressing the chatter that their separation was a 'publicity stunt.’ The actress shared the vlog earlier this week and spoke about her and Rajeev’s reconciliation, calling it divine intervention.
She said, “While I was in Bhilwara. I decided to return to Mumbai and start a fresh life with my daughter Ziana. The day before court proceedings, I and Rajeev sat and talked about our problems. Many issues were resolved during the discussion. Lord Ganesha wanted us to work on our marriage for Ziana's sake.”
For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 and the couple shares a daughter, Ziana who they welcomed in November 2021. They separated soon after welcoming their first child with the actress saying she wanted a divorce.
However, Rajeev had said in the media that he wanted to reconcile, but Charu was 'hell-bent’ on getting a divorce. But they then managed to get back together earlier this month. However, many netizens called their separation a 'scripted drama' and some labelled it as a 'publicity stunt’ in order to qualify for Bigg Boss 16.
Charu reacted to this and added, “I am not giving any clarification. I don't know why you guys are calling it a publicity stunt? When we told our lawyers about our decision, they sent their wishes and extended support to us.” Charu captioned her vlog: “be kind; think before saying anything.”
