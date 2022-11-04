Karan Mehra REACTS To Rajeev Sen’s Claims About His Affair With Charu Asopa; Says ‘I do not know the couple’

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's ongoing separation is getting murkier with every passing day. The couple, who has been married since 2019, has decided to part ways post a toxic marriage. In fact, they are seen watching each other's dirty linen in public these days and are making shocking revelations about their relationship. Amid this, Rajeev recently left everyone shocked as he accused Charu of having an affair with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Mehra. The allegation came as a surprise for Karan himself who has dismissed the reports.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Karan stated that he is shocked with his name being dragged in the name in the matter as he doesn't even know the couple. He further emphasised that he worked with Charu around 10 years ago and hasn't been in touch with her. "This is very silly. I do not know which Karan Mehra they are talking about. I am not in contact with Charu Asopa. We did work together ten years back on a show. I have been dealing with many issues for my own. This is very shocking if someone has dragged in my name like this. I do not know the couple. It is also unfortunate as I am going through testing times myself," he added.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Charu had also rubbished rumours about dating Karan. She said, "I worked on a project with Karan Mehra sometime back. I had posted a reel with him. Even a blind person will understand that it was a professional reel. It's not romantic. Besides Karan and me, there are 50 more people in it. I respect Karan. He himself is facing so many difficulties in his life".

This isn't all. Charu, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, stated that she is still in touch with Sushmita Sen and they share a cordial equation. The Akbal Ka Bal Birbal actress further mentioned that Sushmita always asked her to prioritise her happiness. "She has always told me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. My parents, yes, they've told me to try and resolve the differences. But didi never said so. She has said that if I'm happier with Rajeev, then that's what I should do, but if I'm happier away from him, then I should separate," Chaur was quoted saying. She also emphasised that giving her marriage a second chance was a big mistake.