Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Dance To Romantic Number 'Pehla Nasha' At Family Wedding; Fans React

Television actor Charu Asopa, who has been married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, is making headlines for their troubled married life. The couple has been publicly discussing their marriage, from accusing each other of infidelity to possibly ending it as well. However, amid all this ruckus, the duo recently attended a family wedding in Kolkata and, strangely, are seen enjoying each other's company.

CHARU ASOPA AND RAJEEV SEN DANCE TOGETHER ON A ROMANTIC SONG AT RELATIVE'S WEDDING

Charu Asopa, who regularly shares her life activities on her YouTube channel, posted a vlog about her visit to the wedding in Kolkata. The entire Sen family, including Sushmita Sen, made their presence felt at the wedding, and Charu vlogged the entire event. Sharing the wedding video on her YouTube channel, Charu captioned it, "Kolkata wedding fun." Meanwhile, the highlight of the vlog was Charu and Rajeev dancing together on a romantic number, Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai.

The video begins with Charu visiting Rajeev's house in Kolkata along with her daughter Zaina. It also shows glimpses of Rajeev Sen's father, Subir Sen, playing with his granddaughter. The vlog also gives us a sneak peak of Charu's solo dance performance. Another thing that caught our attention was Rajeev and Charu entering the venue holding hands and dancing and swaying.

Charu's vlog also featured Sushmta Sen, who gave a speech thanking the guests and complimenting the bride, who is a foreigner. After giving her speech, Sushmita also danced with the bride and groom and her family. On the other hand, Rajeev Sen too shared multiple snaps of the family from the wedding festivities.

CHARU ASOPA AND RAJEEV SEN'S RELATIONSHIP

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. Unfortunately, their marital bliss didn't last long. The couple gave a second thought to their wedding last year but finally decided to get separated. Rajeev had previously stated in one of his vlogs that the legal process was already underway.

