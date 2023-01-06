Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Dance To Romantic Number 'Pehla Nasha' At Family Wedding; Fans React

Television
actor
Charu
Asopa,
who
has
been
married
to
Sushmita
Sen's
brother
Rajeev
Sen,
is
making
headlines
for
their
troubled
married
life.
The
couple
has
been
publicly
discussing
their
marriage,
from
accusing
each
other
of
infidelity
to
possibly
ending
it
as
well.
However,
amid
all
this
ruckus,
the
duo
recently
attended
a
family
wedding
in
Kolkata
and,
strangely,
are
seen
enjoying
each
other's
company.
CHARU
ASOPA
AND
RAJEEV
SEN
DANCE
TOGETHER
ON
A
ROMANTIC
SONG
AT
RELATIVE'S
WEDDING
Charu
Asopa,
who
regularly
shares
her
life
activities
on
her
YouTube
channel,
posted
a
vlog
about
her
visit
to
the
wedding
in
Kolkata.
The
entire
Sen
family,
including
Sushmita
Sen,
made
their
presence
felt
at
the
wedding,
and
Charu
vlogged
the
entire
event.
Sharing
the
wedding
video
on
her
YouTube
channel,
Charu
captioned
it,
"Kolkata
wedding
fun." Meanwhile,
the
highlight
of
the
vlog
was
Charu
and
Rajeev
dancing
together
on
a
romantic
number,
Pehla
Pehla
Pyaar
Hai.
The
video
begins
with
Charu
visiting
Rajeev's
house
in
Kolkata
along
with
her
daughter
Zaina.
It
also
shows
glimpses
of
Rajeev
Sen's
father,
Subir
Sen,
playing
with
his
granddaughter.
The
vlog
also
gives
us
a
sneak
peak
of
Charu's
solo
dance
performance.
Another
thing
that
caught
our
attention
was
Rajeev
and
Charu
entering
the
venue
holding
hands
and
dancing
and
swaying.
Charu's
vlog
also
featured
Sushmta
Sen,
who
gave
a
speech
thanking
the
guests
and
complimenting
the
bride,
who
is
a
foreigner.
After
giving
her
speech,
Sushmita
also
danced
with
the
bride
and
groom
and
her
family.
On
the
other
hand,
Rajeev
Sen
too
shared
multiple
snaps
of
the
family
from
the
wedding
festivities.
Charu
and
Rajeev
got
married
in
2019.
Unfortunately,
their
marital
bliss
didn't
last
long.
The
couple
gave
a
second
thought
to
their
wedding
last
year
but
finally
decided
to
get
separated.
Rajeev
had
previously
stated
in
one
of
his
vlogs
that
the
legal
process
was
already
underway.