Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are currently on cloud nine as they are all set to welcome their second child soon. Let us tell you, the couple is announcing their pregnancy four months after giving birth to their daughter Lianna.
Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary To Welcome Second Child 4 Months After The Birth Of Their Daughter
The Ramayan actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her husband Gurmeet and her daughter. In the photo, Debina can be seen holding sonography images of their to-be-born baby.
Debina Bonnerjee captioned the post as, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee."
Well, it is indeed a happy moment for Debina and Gurmeet fans as they are all set to complete their new family member. For the unversed, in an interview with Bombay Times, Debina had said that she faced complications during her first pregnancy. She had revealed that she wanted to embrace parenthood five years ago.
For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with a baby girl on April 3, 2022. Yesterday (August 15), her rice eating ceremony was held. Well now, Debina's post is going viral on social media, and their fans have been congratulating the couple on the good news!
Filmibeat congratulates Debina and Gurmeet!
