Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh Bags Punar Vihah 3? Kratika Sengar & Rubina Dilaik Were In Previous Seasons

‘Punar Vivah’ Returns

After two much-loved seasons, 'Punar Vivah' is all set to return to ZEE TV with its third season. According to a Tellychakkar report, the show will be launched on the channel in the coming months.

Shrenu Parikh To Play The Female Lead?

According to the ongoing buzz, the makers have roped in Shrenu Parikh to play the female lead in 'Punar Vivah 3'. While an official announcement is still awaited, the actress' fans are elated with the speculations of her bagging the show.

Advertisement

Previous Female Leads Of ‘Punar Vivah’

The loyal fans of 'Punar Vivah' must be aware that the first season premiered in 2012 with Kratika Sengar playing the female protagonist. The show performed well on the TRP charts and fans loved her performance too.

Rubina Dilaik In ‘Punar Vivah 2’

Later, in 2013, the makers came up with the second season in which Rubina Dilaik essayed the female lead. However, it wasn't as successful as the first installment and went off-air in the same year.

Comeback After Nine Years

After a gap of nine long years, the makers are returning with its third part and fans are already looking forward to watching the show. Now, it'll be interesting to see if Shrenu Parikh will be able to win hearts like Kratika and Rubina or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!