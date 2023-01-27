Actor Suriya's Telugu Dubbing Artist A Srinivasa Murthy Dies Due To Ill-Health
Popular Tollywood dubbing artist A Srinivasa Murthy, died due to age-related issues on January 27 in Chennai. The man is the man behind actor Suriya's powerful voice in all of his Telugu dubbing films.
A Srinivasa Murthy started his career as a dubbing artist by lending his voice to villain character roles. He began working in the industry in the 1990s and became popular for rendering voice to Action King Arjun Sarja for 'Oke Okkadu.' He also dubbed for Telugu dubbing of Tamil actors Ajith and Chiyaan Vikram. He received wide recognition and appreciation for his work when he dubbed in three variations for Vikram in Shankar's 'Aparichithudu.'
He was also the voice for Upendra for all of his Telugu films. Srinivasa Murthy worked across all the southern film industries.
In addition, Srinivasa Murthy also dubbed for Mohanlal in Telugu and Kannada. He was, however, a permanent choice by the makers to dub for Suriya's films, through which he became quite popular. Srinivasa Murthy is the son of veteran singer AVN Murthy.
- Manchu Lakshmi Says ‘I Want To Act With Mohanlal Atleast Once In A Year’!
- Tamil Comedy Actor Siva Narayanamoorthy Passes Away At The Age Of 67 Due To Sudden Illness!
- Exclusive! Director Bramma Says 'Film Festivals Are Not Only For The So Called Elite Group In Metro Cities'
- Suriya Celebrates His Birthday With Jyotika And Team Etharkkum Thunindhavan; Pictures Go Viral
- Suriya And Jyotika Receive The First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Pictures Go Viral!
- Suriya & Jyotika's Wedding Anniversary: Fans Trend #14YearsOfAdorableSuJo On Twitter
- Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer Receives Thumbs Up From Lawyers!
- Suriya Shares Wife Jyothika Starrer Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer; Film Releasing On Amazon Prime Video
- Suriya Supports Wife Jyothika In Donation Row, Says Humanity Is Important Than Religion!
- Soorarai Pottru To Go The OTT Way Ditching Theatrical Release? Read Deets Inside!
- Kamal Haasan & Gautham Menon To Shoot Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 In This Country?
- Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2: This Is When The Kamal Haasan-Gautham Menon Project Hits The Theaters!