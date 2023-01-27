Actor Suriya's Telugu Dubbing Artist A Srinivasa Murthy Dies Due To Ill-Health

Popular Tollywood dubbing artist A Srinivasa Murthy, died due to age-related issues on January 27 in Chennai. The man is the man behind actor Suriya's powerful voice in all of his Telugu dubbing films.

A Srinivasa Murthy started his career as a dubbing artist by lending his voice to villain character roles. He began working in the industry in the 1990s and became popular for rendering voice to Action King Arjun Sarja for 'Oke Okkadu.' He also dubbed for Telugu dubbing of Tamil actors Ajith and Chiyaan Vikram. He received wide recognition and appreciation for his work when he dubbed in three variations for Vikram in Shankar's 'Aparichithudu.'

He was also the voice for Upendra for all of his Telugu films. Srinivasa Murthy worked across all the southern film industries.

In addition, Srinivasa Murthy also dubbed for Mohanlal in Telugu and Kannada. He was, however, a permanent choice by the makers to dub for Suriya's films, through which he became quite popular. Srinivasa Murthy is the son of veteran singer AVN Murthy.