Suriya & Jyothika's Net Worth, Luxury Cars, Hiked Remuneration, Mumbai House Price; Full Details Explained

Photo Credit:

Suriya & Jyothika's Net Worth: Suriya is the new generation superstar who enjoys an exciting fanbase outside Tamil Nadu. The actor, who is a dedicated actor and a family man is going to hit the screens with Kanguva, his much-hyped pan-India periodic action thriller under the direction of Siva.

Suriya and his darling wife Jyothika moved their base to Mumbai from Chennai and bought a plush sea-facing house in the posh area where Bollywood celebrities reside. The decision was taken keeping in view the educational needs of their two children Dev and Diya.

The actor and his actress wife who also have been handling the production of films under their banner '2D Entertainment' have hit the entertainment headlines for their improved net worth together.

Photo Credit:

The 48-year-old actor is someone who reinvents himself with each character that he plays in carefully chosen scripts that not only enthrall his fans but also turn out to be profitable to the filmmakers.

One of the very few power couples of Kollywood, Suriya, and Jyothika are an example of major goals as a husband and wife. The duo professionally also excelled by winning a National Award for their production venture with 'Soroorai Pottru,' which is a testimony to the couple's conviction and confidence.

Suriya and Jyothika's increased and whopping net worth is now doing the rounds on several social media platforms. Here is a small detail of the same.

Suriya's New Mumbai House Is Rs 70 Crore?

The couple's new Mumbai house where they are currently living is said to be worth Rs 70 Crore and the share value of Suriya stands at Rs 206 Crore while Jyothika's is Rs 331 Crore. Suriya also reportedly started charging Rs 30 Crore as remuneration for Kanguva, which means his salary will only be hiked following the film's release irrespective of its performance at the box office.

Suriya's Luxury Cars Collection

The actor, who is not very loud about his taste for luxury and brands still owns a BMW 7 series car worth Rs 1.38 Crore, an Audi Q7 which is more than Rs 80 Lakh, a Mercedez Benz that comes for Rs 61 Lakh, a Rs 1.10 Crore worth Jaguar, among other cars and bikes. When in Chennai, Suriya and Jyothika lived in a joint family set-up with Suriya's parents, his brother, actor Karthi, and his family. The house and lawn are spread about 20,000 square feet, as per the available information. Putting all these together, the joint net worth comes around to Rs 537 Crore.