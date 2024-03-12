Suriya & Jyothika's Net Worth, Luxury Cars, Hiked Remuneration, Mumbai House Price; Full Details Explained

Suriya
&
Jyothika's
Net
Worth:
Suriya
is
the
new
generation
superstar
who
enjoys
an
exciting
fanbase
outside
Tamil
Nadu.
The
actor,
who
is
a
dedicated
actor
and
a
family
man
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
with
Kanguva,
his
much-hyped
pan-India
periodic
action
thriller
under
the
direction
of
Siva.
Suriya
and
his
darling
wife
Jyothika
moved
their
base
to
Mumbai
from
Chennai
and
bought
a
plush
sea-facing
house
in
the
posh
area
where
Bollywood
celebrities
reside.
The
decision
was
taken
keeping
in
view
the
educational
needs
of
their
two
children
Dev
and
Diya.
The
actor
and
his
actress
wife
who
also
have
been
handling
the
production
of
films
under
their
banner
'2D
Entertainment'
have
hit
the
entertainment
headlines
for
their
improved
net
worth
together.
The
48-year-old
actor
is
someone
who
reinvents
himself
with
each
character
that
he
plays
in
carefully
chosen
scripts
that
not
only
enthrall
his
fans
but
also
turn
out
to
be
profitable
to
the
filmmakers.
One
of
the
very
few
power
couples
of
Kollywood,
Suriya,
and
Jyothika
are
an
example
of
major
goals
as
a
husband
and
wife.
The
duo
professionally
also
excelled
by
winning
a
National
Award
for
their
production
venture
with
'Soroorai
Pottru,'
which
is
a
testimony
to
the
couple's
conviction
and
confidence.
Suriya
and
Jyothika's
increased
and
whopping
net
worth
is
now
doing
the
rounds
on
several
social
media
platforms.
Here
is
a
small
detail
of
the
same.
Suriya's
New
Mumbai
House
Is
Rs
70
Crore?
The
couple's
new
Mumbai
house
where
they
are
currently
living
is
said
to
be
worth
Rs
70
Crore
and
the
share
value
of
Suriya
stands
at
Rs
206
Crore
while
Jyothika's
is
Rs
331
Crore.
Suriya
also
reportedly
started
charging
Rs
30
Crore
as
remuneration
for
Kanguva,
which
means
his
salary
will
only
be
hiked
following
the
film's
release
irrespective
of
its
performance
at
the
box
office.
Suriya's
Luxury
Cars
Collection
The
actor,
who
is
not
very
loud
about
his
taste
for
luxury
and
brands
still
owns
a
BMW
7
series
car
worth
Rs
1.38
Crore,
an
Audi
Q7
which
is
more
than
Rs
80
Lakh,
a
Mercedez
Benz
that
comes
for
Rs
61
Lakh,
a
Rs
1.10
Crore
worth
Jaguar,
among
other
cars
and
bikes.
When
in
Chennai,
Suriya
and
Jyothika
lived
in
a
joint
family
set-up
with
Suriya's
parents,
his
brother,
actor
Karthi,
and
his
family.
The
house
and
lawn
are
spread
about
20,000
square
feet,
as
per
the
available
information.
Putting
all
these
together,
the
joint
net
worth
comes
around
to
Rs
537
Crore.