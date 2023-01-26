Sharwanand's Engagement Pictures With Rakshita Reddy Go Viral On The Internet; See Them Here

Tollywood's young, most versatile, and most eligible bachelor after Prabhas, Sharwanand, aka Sharwanand Myneni, finally said yes to a US-based techie named Rakshitha Reddy. The duo formally exchanged engagement rings on January 26 in Hyderabad, making it official.

Sharwanand's wedding rumours started doing the rounds almost a month ago. The actor, who is not active on social media has never responded to these rumours. However, speculations were rife that the actor will be marrying a techie working abroad, who is a relative of a politician based in Andhra Pradesh.

The 38-year-old Sharwanand and his to-be wife Rakshita Reddy's will be yet another inter-caste marriage among the Tollywood actors. The duo were looking subtle and elegant in their pictures and couldn't stop giggling.

Sharwanand's best friend Ram Charan attended the traditional engagement party with his mom-to-be wife Upasana Kamineni. All these pictures from the event are going viral on the internet.

Sharwanand himself shared a set of pictures from the event on his Twitter handle with love emojis. Check them out here:

Bride's father, Madhusudhan Reddy is a High-Court Lawyer in Andhra Pradesh and also is a relative of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politician from Andhra Pradesh. The duo will announce the wedding date very soon.

On the professional front, Sharwanand recently scored success with the time-travel comedy movie, Oke Oka Jeevitham.