Priyanka Chopra On Thalapathy Vijay: His Humility And Generosity With Fans Made A Lasting Impression On Me

Priyanka Chopra is at her candid best in her memoir Unfinished which recently hit the bookshelves. In her book, The White Tiger actress has opened up about various aspects of her life; both personal as well as professional.

After winning the Miss World title in 2000, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan, opposite Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. The actress in her memoir, has revealed how her first co-star made a lasting impression on her.

Priyanka called Thamizhan a 'gift' and said that the shoot offered her the opportunity to do solid work without any discussion of how her looks had changed. She further wrote that it allowed her to regain some of the confidence that had been ebbing away.

Talking about her co-star Vijay, the Agneepath actress wrote that fans would throng the sets to see Vijay, and he would oblige them even after gruelling shifts. "Vijay's humility and his generosity with fans made a lasting impression on me," she mentioned in her memoir.

Priyanka wrote that years later, while she was shooting in New York for Quantico, fans thronged to get a picture with her. It is when she realised what Vijay had taught her on the sets of her first film.

"Almost a decade and a half later, a portion of the pilot episode of Quantico was filmed in front of the imposing New York Public Library, and there was a line around the block of people watching. As I stood and took pictures with them through my lunch break, I thought about my very first co-actor ever and the example he'd set," the actress wrote in her memoir Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra has always said in her interviews that she is a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay. A few days back during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter, she had said that she would love to share screen space with the Master actor again.

Well, what do you folks think? Should Priyanka Chopra and Thalapathy Vijay team up for a film again? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Felt Devastated And Hopeless After Her Botched Nose Surgery; Says 'I Wasn't Me Anymore'

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Recalls How She Once Hid Her Boyfriend In The Closet When Her Aunt Returned Home