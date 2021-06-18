Salman Khan Wants Makers Of Master Remake To Make Changes In The Script?

It was earlier reported that megastar Salman Khan is keen on working on the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster movie Master. The 2021 film starred Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. However, the latest development surrounding the same suggests that the superstar may need some alterations in the script of the same before going ahead with the project.

A source close to the development has revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is not very keen on doing South remakes right now. The source added that Salman has loved the character of JD that was essayed by Thalapathy Vijay and believes that it will strike a positive chord with the masses. The Kick actor has not essayed the role of a drunkard master till now which will be a new arena for him but he has presented one condition to the makers before rolling off with the movie.

The source further said that Salman Khan has asked the makers to come up with a different story entirely but still retaining the personality of the character, JD. The source went on to say that currently, the writing process is underway and once the makers lock the renewed script, they will present the same to the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor. The superstar had told the makers that he should be presented with a fresh script with some additional conflicts in the screenplay.

Apart from this, the source said that the megastar has also been roped in to star in the biopic of the Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik that will be helmed by Rajkumar Gupta. The movie will also mark the first biopic in Salman's filmography. However, the actor will start shooting for the same after he wraps up his movie, Bhaijaan alongside Pooja Hegde. The Ready actor also has movies like Antim alongside his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

Talking about the Hindi remake of the movie Master, it will be bankrolled by Murad Khetani and Endemol Shine India along with Seven Screen Studios. The makers are still hunting for the antagonist who will fill in the shoes of actor Thalapathy Vijay. The original Tamil movie was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also starred Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles.