Thalapathy Vijay Takes Inspiration From Tom Cruise For His Beach House!

Thalapathy Vijay, the Master actor is doing extremely well in his acting career with some highly promising projects in kitty. He has established himself as the highest-paid and most sought-after star of the Tamil film industry. Interestingly, the latest reports suggest that Vijay is now taking inspiration from the renowned Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy is not following the career path of Tom Cruise but has taken inspiration from the actor for his beach house in Chennai. Interestingly, Vijay had visited the renowned actor's beach house in the USA during one of his trips and was totally impressed with its design and infrastructure.

The sources suggest that the Master actor has decided to renovate his beach house and wants to have a design which is similar to Tom Cruise's beach house. The rumour mills suggest that Vijay had clicked the pictures of Cruise's beach house during his visit, and has handed over the same to his team of architects for the reference.