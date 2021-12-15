Thalapathy 66: The Vijay-Vamshi Paidipally Project To Start Rolling In March 2022?

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is all set to join hands with renowned filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally, for his 66th outing in the film industry. The project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, is being planned as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. As per the latest updates, Thalapathy 66 will start rolling in March 2022.

As reported earlier, Vijay recently wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated project Beast, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The latest updates suggest that the star has decided to take a 3-months-long break before kickstarting the shooting of Thalapathy 66. Vijay is reportedly planning to wrap up the promotions of Beast, before joining the Vamshi Paidipally project.

If things go as planned, Beast will hit the theatres in Summer 2022, as Thalapathy Vijay's first release of the year. The makers of the project, Sun Pictures are planning to have a grand audio launch event for the Nelson directorial, just like all the Vijay films of recent times had. The release date of the project, along with the official teaser is expected to be out very soon.

After wrapping up Beast promotions, Thalapathy Vijay will join the sets of Thalapathy 66, which marks his first outing in Telugu cinema. The movie, which also marks Vijay's first collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally, is touted to be a unique romantic thriller. The official title of the project is expected to be revealed around the time of its launch.

If the reports are to be believed, Vijay is appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The rumourmills suggest that Keerthy Suresh might play the female lead in the prestigious project, thus marking her third collaboration with the star. S Thaman is reportedly composing the songs and original score for the project. Thalapathy 66 is bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.