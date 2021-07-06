Thalapathy 67: Vijay Is In Talks With Geetha Arts For A Bilingual Project?

Tamil superstar Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay has an amazing set of projects in his kitty. After the big success of Master, the actor is not ready to leave any stone unturned to make his upcoming films memorable for his fans. Talking about his current work, Vijay is busy prepping for his next, Beast opposite Pooja Hegde.

And now, we recently learnt something interesting about his 67th film, which is tentatively titled as #Thalapathy67. According to the latest buzz, Vijay is currently in talks with the popular Tollywood production house, Geetha Arts, known for backing hit films like Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, Magadheera, and others. The makers are preparing an action script for the Master star and it would be a bilingual (Tamil & Telugu) project. Talks are still going on and fans can expect a big announcement from the makers if everything goes well. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also features Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das in key roles. The makers recently released the first look of the film. On the other hand, Vijay will be a part of yet another bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju, the film is tentatively titled as #Thalapathy66.