Rashmika Mandanna Hints At Her Association With Thalapathy Vijay!

Rashmika Mandanna is a busy bee these days. The actress is currently occupied with her Bollywood films Mission Majnu and Goodbye. The starlet will soon join her Pushpa team in Hyderabad to resume shooting post lockdown 2.0.

Though it was recently reported that Rashmika has signed a few projects but the announcements about the same are yet to be made by the makers, the actress has now hinted at her association with Thalapathy Vijay. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the star revealed that she will be joining hands with the superstar 'very soon'. Apparently, she was answering a Vijay fan who was curious to know about their collaboration in the future.

Also, when another Instagrammer asked Rashmika to say something about Thalapathy in one word, the diva shared a picture of herself with a heart sign and wrote 'Love', which shows that she is undoubtedly an ardent fan of Vijay.

Well, with her response about the Tamil actor going viral on social media, fans are super excited and believe she is a part of his next #Thalapathy66. Notably, several speculations about her collaboration with the actor are also going viral on the internet. Though there is no confirmation whatsoever, a few reports that emerged post her Instagram response suggest that she was initially approached for Beast, however, she had to reject the offer owing to her tight schedule.

Talking about her projects, she debuted in Tamil with Karthi Sivakumar's Sulthan (2021). She will next be seen in Telugu projects Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand; and Bollywood films Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

As of Vijay, the actor is currently busy with Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He will be paired opposite Pooja Hegde in the actioner. Currently, the shoot of the film has been halted owing to the COVID-19 situation.