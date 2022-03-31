Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Trailer Release Date And Time: Read Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated upcoming project Beast is all set to hit the theatres on April 13, Thursday. Meanwhile, the much-awaited Beast trailer has now got a release date. The highly anticipated trailer release date of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer was announced by director Nelson Dilipkumar and production banner Sun Pictures on social media, recently.

The official trailer of Beast will be released on April 2, 2022, Saturday at 6 PM through the official social media handles and YouTube channel of Sun Pictures. The massive update regarding the trailer release date of the Vijay-Nelson project has left both the fans of Thalapathy, as well as the Tamil cinema audiences totally excited.

The Thalapathy Vijay fans have been upset with Sun Pictures for not promoting Beast actively on social media. The fans even went on to trend on major networking platforms including Twitter, asking for an update on the film. However, the sources suggest that the team is not releasing many promos videos of the film to maintain its suspense factor in-tact.

From the recently released stills of Beast, it is evident that Thalapathy Vijay is once again playing an action-packed role in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Vijay's character in the film is an agent, who is a part of a secret mission. In a recent interview, director Nelson had mentioned that the film is especially written with the popular star in mind.

Pooja Hegde, the popular Bollywood actress is making a comeback to Tamil cinema after a long gap, with Beast. Selvaraghvan, the renowned filmmaker is playing the lead antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Beast is produced by Kalanithi Maran, under the banner Sun Pictures.