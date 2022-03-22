Beast Completes Censor Formalities: The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Bags A UA Certificate

Beast, the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer is gearing up for a grand release this April. As per the latest updates, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has finally finished its censor formalities. Beast has bagged a U/A Certificate from the censor board, and the picture of the censor report is now going viral on social media.

It has been confirmed that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has a runtime of 2 hours 35 minutes. With the UA certificate, the CBFC has allowed unrestricted public exhibition - but with parental guidance for Beast. This description hints that the movie has some high-voltage action sequences in store for the audience.

Check out the Beast censor certificate here:

Meanwhile, the official website of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) crashed on March 21, Monday evening due to excess traffic that happened after the Beast censor news was leaked. This clearly shows the massive pre-release hype surrounding the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, which is touted to be a comical thriller.

Even though it is not officially announced yet, the sources close to Sun Pictures suggest that Beast is slated to hit the theatres worldwide on April 13, Wednesday. Since the film finished the censor formalities, the makers might announce the release date officially with a massive update, in a couple of days. More details on the same are expected to be out soon.

Beast, which marks Thalapathy Vijay's first onscreen collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar, reportedly features the star in the role of an agent. Pooja Hegde is appearing as the female lead in the project. Selvaraghavan, the popular actor-filmmaker is playing the lead antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. R Nirmal handles the editing. Beast is produced by Kalanithi Maran, under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.