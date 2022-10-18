Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu First Single Update & Updates On Thalapathy 67, Thalapathy 68, & Thalapathy 70

Varisu first single is expected to release on Diwali and it makes sense as the film is set for a release date just three months from now. It has been the expectation that a single or a teaser might drop for Diwali, and the talk on Twitter is that it's going to be a single release.

This is the first time Thaman is composing for Vijay and knowing how much of a fan Thaman is for the actor, the hype is real. After his chartbuster album Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, Thaman was all set to work with Vijay on his project following Master. However, the project was dropped and Vijay picked up Beast instead. Now finally Thaman and Vijay join hands together.

Recently, on his Twitter handle Johny Master the choreographer behind 'Butta Bomma', and 'Arabic Kuthu' stated that Vijay's dance moves in Varisu will rock the theatres for sure. Especially the Thaman and Johny Master combo has a hype of its own, and this further hypes up the excitement for Varisu's songs.

There is also the talk that an update for Thalapathy 67, most likely the official announcement of the project and cast, could drop for Diwali. The film is expected to go on floors toward this year's end, and an official announcement of the project is certainly due.

Thalapathy 68 is also receiving a buzz, and the talk is that Atlee -Vijay combination is expected to be back, and this time the production house is going to Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has launched his production house, and a film with Vijay is very likely to happen soon. Since Dhoni's lucky number is 7, and Vijay's 70th project is fast approaching, Dhoni might pick up Thalapathy 70 as his first project with Vijay.