Varisu Pongal 2023: Seven Screen Studios Will Release Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu In Tamilnadu

It
has
been
five
years
since
Vijay
met
his
fans
in
person
for
a
casual
meetup.
He
addressed
them
in
his
audio
launch
speeches
until
Master.
For
Beast,
he
did
an
interview
with
Nelson
and
there
was
no
fan
interaction
even
from
the
stage
in
an
auditorium.
But
now,
he
invited
his
fans
to
Panaiyur,
where
he
fed
them
Biryani
and
had
a
meetup.
The
film
has
been
facing
issues
with
its
Telugu
release
due
to
a
Tamil-Telugu
controversy.
Since
Sankranti
is
a
major
festival
for
film
releases
in
Telugu-speaking
states,
the
release
of
a
Tamil
film
at
that
time
is
being
questioned.
Meanwhile,
it
is
rumoured
that
since
Thunivu
is
being
released
by
Red
Giant
Movies
and
Varisu
isn't,
theatres
are
being
booked
by
Thunivu
much
ahead
of
its
release,
and
Varisu
might
not
get
enough
screens
at
this
rate.
While
these
talks
are
going
on,
Vijay
has
decided
to
treat
his
fans
at
his
Panaiyur
house
and
cheer
them
up.
Thunivu
officially
committed
to
a
Pongal
release
a
few
days
back,
and
Varisu
had
not
locked
its
release
yet.
A
few
hours
back,
official
updates
dropped
stating
that
the
film
will
be
released
by
Seven
Screen
Studios
in
Tamilnadu,
and
Varisu
now
has
locked
a
Pongal
release.
#VarisuPongal2023
is
trending
already.
The
excitement
is
officially
on!