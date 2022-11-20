Varisu Pongal 2023: Seven Screen Studios Will Release Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu In Tamilnadu

It has been five years since Vijay met his fans in person for a casual meetup. He addressed them in his audio launch speeches until Master. For Beast, he did an interview with Nelson and there was no fan interaction even from the stage in an auditorium. But now, he invited his fans to Panaiyur, where he fed them Biryani and had a meetup.

The film has been facing issues with its Telugu release due to a Tamil-Telugu controversy. Since Sankranti is a major festival for film releases in Telugu-speaking states, the release of a Tamil film at that time is being questioned.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that since Thunivu is being released by Red Giant Movies and Varisu isn't, theatres are being booked by Thunivu much ahead of its release, and Varisu might not get enough screens at this rate. While these talks are going on, Vijay has decided to treat his fans at his Panaiyur house and cheer them up.

Thunivu officially committed to a Pongal release a few days back, and Varisu had not locked its release yet. A few hours back, official updates dropped stating that the film will be released by Seven Screen Studios in Tamilnadu, and Varisu now has locked a Pongal release.

#VarisuPongal2023 is trending already. The excitement is officially on!