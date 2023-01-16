Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Makes A Whopping Rs 150 Crore Worldwide In Just Five Days Post Release!

Thalapathy
Vijay,
who
hit
the
screens
as
Varisu
for
Pongal
on
January
11,
is
the
fastest
film
of
the
actor
to
have
made
it
to
the
Rs
150
Crore
club.
Co-written
and
directed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally
as
his
Tamil
debut,
which
also
marks
the
Tollywood
debut
of
actor
Vijay
as
Vaarasudu,
is
a
production
venture
of
Dil
Raju's
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations.
Actress
Rashmika
Mandanna
was
roped
in
for
the
female
lead
character
in
the
family
action
drama.
According
to
the
latest
tweet
put
out
by
the
film's
production
house,
Varisu
has
collected
Rs
150
Crore
gross
worldwide
within
five
days
of
its
theatrical
release.
The
movie
was
released
in
Telugu
on
January
14
to
make
space
for
two
other
big-budget
senior
hero
films-
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Waltair
Veerayya.
People
of
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states
have
conveniently
ignored
Vaarasudu
as
Vijay
also
didn't
take
it
upon
himself
to
promote
the
film
back
in
Hyderabad.
Varisu
stars
an
ensemble
cast
including
R
Sarathkumar,
Jayasudha,
Khushbu,
Sangitha
Krish,
Shaam,
Srikanth
Meka,
Yogi
Babu,
SJ
Suryah,
Prakash
Raj,
Nandini
Rai,
Prabhu,
Ganesh
Venkatraman,
Bharath
Reddy,
Sanjana
Sarathy,
Suman,
Pondy
Ravi,
Sriman,
and
Mime
Gopi
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Varisu
is
co-written
by
Hari
and
Ahishor
Solomon.
Karthik
Palani
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
which
was
edited
by
KL
Praveen.
S
Thaman
composed
the
foot-tapping
songs
in
the
movie.
Seven
Screen
Studio
and
Red
Giant
Movies
distributed
Varisu,
which
was
made
on
a
huge
budget
of
Rs
280
Crore.