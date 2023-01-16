Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Makes A Whopping Rs 150 Crore Worldwide In Just Five Days Post Release!

According to the latest tweet put out by the film's production house, Varisu has collected Rs 150 Crore gross worldwide within five days of its theatrical release.

Thalapathy Vijay, who hit the screens as Varisu for Pongal on January 11, is the fastest film of the actor to have made it to the Rs 150 Crore club. Co-written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally as his Tamil debut, which also marks the Tollywood debut of actor Vijay as Vaarasudu, is a production venture of Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations. Actress Rashmika Mandanna was roped in for the female lead character in the family action drama.

According to the latest tweet put out by the film's production house, Varisu has collected Rs 150 Crore gross worldwide within five days of its theatrical release. The movie was released in Telugu on January 14 to make space for two other big-budget senior hero films- Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. People of the two Telugu-speaking states have conveniently ignored Vaarasudu as Vijay also didn't take it upon himself to promote the film back in Hyderabad.

Varisu stars an ensemble cast including R Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangitha Krish, Shaam, Srikanth Meka, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Nandini Rai, Prabhu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Bharath Reddy, Sanjana Sarathy, Suman, Pondy Ravi, Sriman, and Mime Gopi among others in crucial roles.

Varisu is co-written by Hari and Ahishor Solomon. Karthik Palani cranked the camera for the film which was edited by KL Praveen. S Thaman composed the foot-tapping songs in the movie. Seven Screen Studio and Red Giant Movies distributed Varisu, which was made on a huge budget of Rs 280 Crore.