Home | Top Listing

Best Biopics In Malayalam

Published: Friday, March 9, 2018, 11:56 AM [IST]
Malayalam film audiences love to watch the Biopics of non-fictional and iconic personalities. In the last few decades, industry witnessed the arrival of a good number of biopics. But, only a few releases tasted the success at the box-office. Here we have ranked the best biopics in Malayalam.

1. Pazhassiraja

Critics Review

Genre

Action ,Drama

Release Date

16 Oct 2009

Cast

Mammootty,Sarath Kumar

Story

Pazhassi Raja movie is a historical subject. The movie is all about a King Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja  who belong to Kottayam royal family, revolt against ...

Read : Complete Pazhassiraja Story

2. Ennu Ninte Moideen

Critics Review

Genre

Drama

Release Date

19 Sep 2015

Cast

Prithviraj,Parvathy

Story

Ennu Ninte Moideen movie is a Malayalam Romantic - Drama, directed by debutante R S Vimal. Movie Stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathi Menon in the lead ...

Read : Complete Ennu Ninte Moideen Story

3. Celluloid

Critics Review

Genre

Drama

Release Date

15 Feb 2013

Cast

Prithviraj,Mamtha Mohandas

Story

Celluloid is a biopic based on the life story of J. C. Daniel, the pioneer of Malayalam film industry. It also takes a peek into the life of P K Rosy, the ...

Read : Complete Celluloid Story
 

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat