Those who are unaware of John's controversial statement, he told Times of India that he would never be an OTT actor, and he will always prefer to release his films in theatres before any OTT platform.

Actor John Abraham's recent statement against OTT platforms didn't go down well with netizens, and they were quick to troll him left, right and center. Many netizens felt that there's nothing wrong in trying out new things for actors, and if any actor feels offended after being available for Rs 299, then it's their arrogance which they should work upon.

John had said, "At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it."

Reacting to John's statement, a netizen tweeted, "I don't even prefer to watch his movies telecast on TV screen for free... Forget about big screen."

"Stubborn people won't achieve anything. When there is something new wherr people are going gaga, no matter what you are, you must adopt. You got celebrity tagline by people and if you wish to stay away from them, it's your choice. Moreover we from down south know nothing about you. Alldbest," tweeted one more netizen.

On more netizen wrote, "Too much ego for someone who makes movies like Satyamev Jayate 2. We very well know about your standards after watching housefull 2 Mr. John."

"It's ok that you don't want to be seen on OTT but the words you used shows your attitude... particularly using amounts 299 , 499...that sounds very arrogant," tweeted another netizen.

We wonder if John will react to netizens' displeasure towards his statement.