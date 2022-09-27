Vikram Vedha First Review: Kareena Kapoor Calls It A Blockbuster; Rakesh Roshan Also Showers Praise

After the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are teaming up again after two decades for Pushkar-Gayatri's upcoming neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha. Right from its inception, the film has been creating a lot of buzz among the audience for its interesting casting.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on Friday (September 30, 2022). But before that, Saif Ali Khan's actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan got an opportunity to attend the preview of the film. And going by their early reviews, we won't be surprised if Vikram Vedha sets the box office on fire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share her review of Vikram Vedha. Posting a picture of the film, the actress wrote, "Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors. What a film (red heart and fire emojis). Blockbuster."

She also added the hashtag Saif Ali Khan and tagged Hrithik Roshan and the rest of the cast and crew members of Vikram Vedha in her post.

Hrithik Roshan's father and film producer-director Rakesh Roshan also gave a thumbs up to the film in his review. He wrote, "Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors and the team Wow!"

See Rakesh Roshan's Instagram post

A fan reacted to the post and wrote, "It's gonna be the biggest hit of the year, sir." Another one called it a 'sure shot blockbuster.' "Always giving their best sir," wrote another Instagram user.

Speaking about Vikram Vedha, the Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer is the official remake of Pushkar-Gayatri's 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which featured R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. The Hindi helmed by the same director-duo has Saif stepping into Madhavan's shoes and Hrithik reprising Vijay's role.

The film revolves around a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill a dreaded gangster, only to face some conflicts which changes his perception about right and wrong.

The Hrithik-Saif starrer, inspired by the Indian folklore 'Vikram Aur Betaal' is slated to release in theatres on September 30.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress recently wrapped up shooting for her Netflix debut, Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film which is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress will also be featuring in Hansal Mehta's next. Rakesh Roshan on the other hand, is busy working on the script of Krrish 4.