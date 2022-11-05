Radhika Apte Wanted A Bigger Role In Hrithik-Saif's Vikram Vedha; Reveals Why She Still Did The Film

Radhika Apte in her latest interview with a publication, said that she wished that she had a bigger role in her last outing Vikram Vedha which featured Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. However, the actress also added that she has no complaints with her overall experience of working on that neo-noir crime thriller.

Radhika essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan's character Vikram's wife Priya who is an advocate by profession. On being asked why she took up the Saif-Hrithik starrer despite getting to play a small part of the movie, the Phobia actress said that she did it as she wanted to work with the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri.

In an interaction with Prabhat Khabar, Radhika said, "I did the film as I wanted to work with the directors Pushkar and Gayatri. By the way, the overall experience matters more to me. I have rejected many films that had my role at the centre but I did not like the script. Yes, but I did wish that I had a bigger role in that (Vikram Vedha) film."

Vikram Vedha which released in a cinema halls in September this year, was a remake of R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi starrer of the same name which was also helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri. Inspired by the Indian folklore of Vikram and Betaal, the thriller revolves around a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to eliminate a dreaded gangster Vedha essayed by Hrithik Roshan.

Vikram Vedha upon its release, opened to good reviews from the critics with praises pouring in for Hrithik's performance. However despite all the lauds, the Hrithik-Saif starrer failed to enter Rs 100 Crore club. It minted a lifetime collection of Rs 78.51 Crore at the box office. Vikram Vedha also featured Rohit Suresh Saraf and Yogita Bihani in important roles.

Coming back to Radhika Apte, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling in which she is sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to have a digital premiere on Netflix on November 11, 2022.