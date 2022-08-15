Mammootty And Mohanlal To Lock Horns At The Box Office In September: Reports

Yes, you read it right. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Malayalam film industry might witness a massive box office war on September 29, this year, with the complete actor and megastar's films releasing on the same day. Mammootty's upcoming project Rorschach and Mohanlal's much-awaited film Monster, are reportedly releasing on the same day.

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the biggest superstars of Malayalam cinema share a warm friendship in real life. However, this has not prevented the Big Ms from being rivals at the box office. When Mohanlal earned the 'ultimate crowd puller' tag, Mammootty made a mark with his choice of films. As per the latest updates, Mammootty and Mohanlal are all set to lock horns at the box office once again.

The grapevine suggests that the makers of both Rorschach and Monster are keen to release the films on September 29, 2022, considering the long weekend and festival season. However, the release dates will only get finalised after both films' post-production works are completed. The post-production works of Mammootty's psychological thriller went on floors recently. The Mohanlal starrer, on the other hand, is in the final stages of its production.

Advertisement Advertisement

Coming to Rorschach, the movie which is touted to be a dark, intense psychological thriller, had garnered massive attention with its unique first look poster. The project marks Mammootty's first collaboration with young filmmaker Nissam Basheer. Rorschach is bankrolled by the megastar himself, under his newly launched banner Mammootty Kampany. The official teaser of the film is gearing up for its release soon.

Monster, on the other hand, marks Mohanlal's reunion with Vysakh and Uday Krishna, the director and writer of all-time blockbuster Pulimurugan. If the rumours are to be believed, the film is not just a mass entertainer but revolves around the concept of Zombies. However, these reports are not officially confirmed so far. Mohanlal is playing the central character Lucky Singh in Monster, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.