Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Jayaram's Crime Thriller Movie

Abraham Ozler OTT Release: "Abraham Ozler," featuring the talented actor Jayaram and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, hit theatres on January 11, 2024.

The trailer for "Abraham Ozler" hints at an intense and intriguing movie, making it a film to look out for in theaters. With Jayaram in the lead and the director's creative prowess, "Abraham Ozler" is poised to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.

The screenplay for 'Abraham Ozler' was written by writer Randheer Krishnan, and the movie also features accomplished actors such as Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, Jagadish, and Saikumar in significant roles.

Abraham Ozler Premise

In this gripping thriller, ACP Abraham Ozler grapples with a devastating personal loss, setting off a chain of events that lead to a series of mysterious murders years later. As Ozler and his team dig deeper into the case, they uncover a web of hidden motivations and dark secrets, leading to a shocking revelation that challenges everything they thought they knew.

Abraham Ozler OTT Release Update

Jayaram's comeback to Malayalam cinema with "Abraham Ozler" has been a box office hit, sparking anticipation for its OTT release. Initially rumoured to debut on February 9th, then February 16th, neither date came to fruition. However, recent updates indicate that the movie is set to stream digitally on March 20, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Abraham Ozler Cast And Crew

The cast of Abraham Ozler includes Jayaram as ACP Abraham Ozler IPS, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Siddique, Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, Sai Kumar, Saiju Kurup, Senthil Krishna, Arya Salim, Sadiq, Harikrishnan, Abin Bino, Appunni Sasi, Nandan Unni, Kumarakam, Raghunath, Manikandan Cheruvathoor, Assim Jamal, Arjun Nandhakumar, Aneesh Gopal, Sreeram Ramachandran, Ponnamma Babu, Boban Alummoodan, Ravi Venkatraman, Binu as Young Abraham, and a cameo appearance by Mammootty.

The film is produced by Irshad M. Hassan and Midhun Manuel Thomas under the banners Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers. The cinematography is managed by Theni Eswar, and the editing is done by Shameer Muhammed.

The movie's music, composed by Midhun Mukundan, features a single track titled "Poomaname," originally from the 1985 film Nirakkoottu. The track, initially composed by Shyam with lyrics by Poovachal Khader, is sung by Nitin K. Siva. The original rendition featured vocals by K. S. Chithra, G. Venugopal, and K. G. Markose.

The movie garnered generally positive reviews, applauding Jayaram's performance and Midhun Mukundan's original score. However, it faced criticism for its direction and screenplay. Abraham Ozler raked in approximately ₹40.53 crore worldwide, establishing itself as the first Malayalam hit of the year and Jayaram's highest-grossing film.