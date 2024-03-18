Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Jayaram's Crime Thriller Movie

Abraham
Ozler
OTT
Release:
"Abraham
Ozler," featuring
the
talented
actor
Jayaram
and
directed
by
Midhun
Manuel
Thomas,
hit
theatres
on
January
11,
2024.
The
trailer
for
"Abraham
Ozler" hints
at
an
intense
and
intriguing
movie,
making
it
a
film
to
look
out
for
in
theaters.
With
Jayaram
in
the
lead
and
the
director's
creative
prowess,
"Abraham
Ozler"
is
poised
to
deliver
a
thrilling
cinematic
experience.
The
screenplay
for
'Abraham
Ozler'
was
written
by
writer
Randheer
Krishnan,
and
the
movie
also
features
accomplished
actors
such
as
Arjun
Ashokan,
Dileesh
Pothan,
Jagadish,
and
Saikumar
in
significant
roles.
Abraham
Ozler
Premise
In
this
gripping
thriller,
ACP
Abraham
Ozler
grapples
with
a
devastating
personal
loss,
setting
off
a
chain
of
events
that
lead
to
a
series
of
mysterious
murders
years
later.
As
Ozler
and
his
team
dig
deeper
into
the
case,
they
uncover
a
web
of
hidden
motivations
and
dark
secrets,
leading
to
a
shocking
revelation
that
challenges
everything
they
thought
they
knew.
Abraham
Ozler
OTT
Release
Update
Jayaram's
comeback
to
Malayalam
cinema
with
"Abraham
Ozler" has
been
a
box
office
hit,
sparking
anticipation
for
its
OTT
release.
Initially
rumoured
to
debut
on
February
9th,
then
February
16th,
neither
date
came
to
fruition.
However,
recent
updates
indicate
that
the
movie
is
set
to
stream
digitally
on
March
20,
2024,
exclusively
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Abraham
Ozler
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
of
Abraham
Ozler
includes
Jayaram
as
ACP
Abraham
Ozler
IPS,
Anaswara
Rajan,
Arjun
Ashokan,
Anoop
Menon,
Siddique,
Jagadish,
Dileesh
Pothan,
Sai
Kumar,
Saiju
Kurup,
Senthil
Krishna,
Arya
Salim,
Sadiq,
Harikrishnan,
Abin
Bino,
Appunni
Sasi,
Nandan
Unni,
Kumarakam,
Raghunath,
Manikandan
Cheruvathoor,
Assim
Jamal,
Arjun
Nandhakumar,
Aneesh
Gopal,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Ponnamma
Babu,
Boban
Alummoodan,
Ravi
Venkatraman,
Binu
as
Young
Abraham,
and
a
cameo
appearance
by
Mammootty.
The
film
is
produced
by
Irshad
M.
Hassan
and
Midhun
Manuel
Thomas
under
the
banners
Nerambokku
and
Manual
Movie
Makers.
The
cinematography
is
managed
by
Theni
Eswar,
and
the
editing
is
done
by
Shameer
Muhammed.
The
movie's
music,
composed
by
Midhun
Mukundan,
features
a
single
track
titled
"Poomaname,"
originally
from
the
1985
film
Nirakkoottu.
The
track,
initially
composed
by
Shyam
with
lyrics
by
Poovachal
Khader,
is
sung
by
Nitin
K.
Siva.
The
original
rendition
featured
vocals
by
K.
S.
Chithra,
G.
Venugopal,
and
K.
G.
Markose.
The
movie
garnered
generally
positive
reviews,
applauding
Jayaram's
performance
and
Midhun
Mukundan's
original
score.
However,
it
faced
criticism
for
its
direction
and
screenplay.
Abraham
Ozler
raked
in
approximately
₹40.53
crore
worldwide,
establishing
itself
as
the
first
Malayalam
hit
of
the
year
and
Jayaram's
highest-grossing
film.