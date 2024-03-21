Bramayugam Box Office Closing Collection: Mammootty's Film Reigns As Malayalam's Highest-Grossing Horror Ever!

Bramayugam
Box
Office
Collection:
"Bramayugam" is
a
Malayalam
horror
thriller
film
directed
by
Rahul
Sadasivan
and
co-produced
by
Night
Shift
Studios
and
YNOT
Studios.
The
movie
in
black-and-white
promises
an
enthralling
cinematic
experience,
featuring
Mammootty
in
the
lead
role,
supported
by
Arjun
Ashokan,
Sidharth
Bharathan,
and
Amalda
Liz.
It
hit
theatres
on
February
15,
2024.
The
initial
glimpse
of
Mammootty
in
'Bramayugam'
was
revealed
on
the
actor's
72nd
birthday,
showcasing
a
haunting
monochrome
portrayal.
On
January
11,
2024,
the
creators
unveiled
a
teaser
for
the
film,
spanning
2
minutes
and
11
seconds.
Subsequently,
on
February
10,
2024,
the
makers
of
'Bramayugam'
launched
a
black
and
white
trailer
at
a
prestigious
event
in
Abu
Dhabi,
attended
by
Mammootty,
while
simultaneously
releasing
it
online.
Bramayugam
Is
Now
Live
For
Streaming
"Bramayugam," a
film
that
garnered
acclaim
during
its
theatrical
run,
has
now
made
its
debut
on
the
digital
streaming
platform
SonyLiv
from
March
15th
onwards.
Following
its
successful
stint
in
theatres,
the
movie
continues
to
captivate
audiences
through
online
streaming,
offering
viewers
the
opportunity
to
enjoy
its
compelling
storyline
and
performances
at
their
convenience.
Bramayugam
Worldwide
Box
Office
Closing
Collection
In
a
groundbreaking
milestone
for
Malayalam
cinema,
the
highly
acclaimed
film
"Bramayugam"
has
achieved
unprecedented
success
at
the
global
box
office,
according
to
industry
tracker
Friday
Matinee.
With
resounding
applause,
the
film
has
secured
an
impressive
total
closing
collection
of
₹58.70
crore
worldwide.
Domestically,
it
triumphed
with
₹24.15
crore
in
Kerala
alone,
while
earning
₹8
crore
in
the
rest
of
India.
Additionally,
its
international
appeal
shone
brightly,
amassing
a
remarkable
₹26.55
crore
from
overseas
markets.
This
exceptional
performance
has
solidified
"Bramayugam" as
a
super-hit,
marking
it
as
the
biggest
box-office
success
ever
witnessed
for
its
genre
in
the
history
of
Malayalam
cinema.
Bramayugam
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
comprises
Mammootty
portraying
Kunjamon
Poti,
with
Arjun
Ashokan
as
Theevaan,
alongside
Sidharth
Bharathan,
Amalda
Liz,
and
Manikandan
R.
Achari.
Directed
by
Rahul
Sadasivan,
known
for
his
mastery
of
the
horror
genre
through
'Bhoothakaalam,'
'Bramayugam' is
set
to
deliver
thrills
like
never
before.
The
film
is
jointly
produced
by
Chakravarthy
Ramachandra
and
S.
Sashikanth
under
the
Night
Shift
Studios
and
Y
Not
Studios
banners.
Night
Shift
Studios
specialises
in
producing
spine-tingling
horror
thrillers,
adding
to
the
intrigue
surrounding
'Bramayugam.'
After
the
release
of
director
Rahul
Sadasivan's
previous
film
"Bhoothakaalam"
(2022),
producer
Chakravarthy
Ramachandra
wasted
no
time
in
meeting
him.
Together
with
S.
Sashikanth
from
YNOT
Studios,
they
formed
Night
Shift
Studios,
a
production
house
dedicated
to
horror
films.
Their
inaugural
project,
"Bramayugam," marks
their
entry
into
the
genre.
Previously,
Rahul
Sadasivan
described
the
story
as
"grounded
in
the
dark
ages
of
Kerala."
Renowned
Malayalam
novelist
T.
D.
Ramakrishnan
has
written
the
dialogue
for
the
movie.