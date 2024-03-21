Bramayugam Box Office Closing Collection: Mammootty's Film Reigns As Malayalam's Highest-Grossing Horror Ever!

Bramayugam Box Office Collection: "Bramayugam" is a Malayalam horror thriller film directed by Rahul Sadasivan and co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

The movie in black-and-white promises an enthralling cinematic experience, featuring Mammootty in the lead role, supported by Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. It hit theatres on February 15, 2024.

The initial glimpse of Mammootty in 'Bramayugam' was revealed on the actor's 72nd birthday, showcasing a haunting monochrome portrayal. On January 11, 2024, the creators unveiled a teaser for the film, spanning 2 minutes and 11 seconds. Subsequently, on February 10, 2024, the makers of 'Bramayugam' launched a black and white trailer at a prestigious event in Abu Dhabi, attended by Mammootty, while simultaneously releasing it online.

Bramayugam Is Now Live For Streaming

"Bramayugam," a film that garnered acclaim during its theatrical run, has now made its debut on the digital streaming platform SonyLiv from March 15th onwards. Following its successful stint in theatres, the movie continues to captivate audiences through online streaming, offering viewers the opportunity to enjoy its compelling storyline and performances at their convenience.

Bramayugam Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

In a groundbreaking milestone for Malayalam cinema, the highly acclaimed film "Bramayugam" has achieved unprecedented success at the global box office, according to industry tracker Friday Matinee. With resounding applause, the film has secured an impressive total closing collection of ₹58.70 crore worldwide.

Domestically, it triumphed with ₹24.15 crore in Kerala alone, while earning ₹8 crore in the rest of India. Additionally, its international appeal shone brightly, amassing a remarkable ₹26.55 crore from overseas markets. This exceptional performance has solidified "Bramayugam" as a super-hit, marking it as the biggest box-office success ever witnessed for its genre in the history of Malayalam cinema.

#Bramayugam All Versions Worldwide Closing Update :



Kerala - 24.15 Cr

Rest Of India - 8 Cr

Overseas - 26.55 Cr



Total - 58.70 Cr.



Super - Hit 🎯 Biggest ever boxoffice success for the genre in the history of Malayalam cinema. pic.twitter.com/mierxTjXmP — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) March 20, 2024

Bramayugam Cast And Crew

The cast comprises Mammootty portraying Kunjamon Poti, with Arjun Ashokan as Theevaan, alongside Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for his mastery of the horror genre through 'Bhoothakaalam,' 'Bramayugam' is set to deliver thrills like never before. The film is jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios banners. Night Shift Studios specialises in producing spine-tingling horror thrillers, adding to the intrigue surrounding 'Bramayugam.'

After the release of director Rahul Sadasivan's previous film "Bhoothakaalam" (2022), producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra wasted no time in meeting him. Together with S. Sashikanth from YNOT Studios, they formed Night Shift Studios, a production house dedicated to horror films. Their inaugural project, "Bramayugam," marks their entry into the genre.

Previously, Rahul Sadasivan described the story as "grounded in the dark ages of Kerala." Renowned Malayalam novelist T. D. Ramakrishnan has written the dialogue for the movie.