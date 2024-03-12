South OTT Release This Week: HanuMan, Bramayugam, Lal Salaam & Lover; Here's The Full List

Photo Credit:

List Of South OTT Releases This Week: The new week of March brought many big names to the various OTT platforms. Check out the full list of South OTT releases in the second week of March. Super hit movies like Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Mammootty's Bramayugam, and Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, here is the list of movies hitting the digital streaming platforms.

Lal Salaam

Superstar Rajinikanth's recent theatrical release is a sports-based drama titled Lal Salaam, written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The movie hit the screens on February 9 worldwide amid expectations but it did not live up to them. The movie which also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Senthil among others is now ready to hit the OTT platform. Lal Salaam will be available to stream on Netflix from March 15.

HanuMan

Director Prasanth Varma became a national sensation after the first-ever Indian superhero film titled HanuMan was released on January 12 for Sankranti worldwide. Starring Teja Sajja as the protagonist, the movie HanuMan went on to create epic records at the box office, becoming the highest-grosser of Telugu Sankranti releases in Tollywood. Made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore, this Prasanth Varma directorial made over Rs 330 Crore. HanuMan will start streaming on Zee 5 from March 16.

Bramayugam

Malayalam veteran Mammootty is delivering back-to-back hits at the box office. This dark mystery thriller written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in key roles. The movie was dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu after its success at the Malayalam box office. Bramayugam will start streaming on the Sony LIV digital streaming platform from March 15, reportedly.

Lover

Manikandan K, Sri Gouri Priya, and Kanna Ravi feature in this new-age romantic drama titled 'Lover,' written and directed by Prabhu Ram Vyas. The movie hit the screens worldwide on February 9 and earned decent reviews. This movie is now ready to stream digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 15.