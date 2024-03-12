South OTT Release This Week: HanuMan, Bramayugam, Lal Salaam & Lover; Here's The Full List

List
Of
South
OTT
Releases
This
Week:
The
new
week
of
March
brought
many
big
names
to
the
various
OTT
platforms.
Check
out
the
full
list
of
South
OTT
releases
in
the
second
week
of
March.
Super
hit
movies
like
Teja
Sajja's
HanuMan,
Mammootty's
Bramayugam,
and
Rajinikanth's
Lal
Salaam,
here
is
the
list
of
movies
hitting
the
digital
streaming
platforms.
Lal
Salaam
Superstar
Rajinikanth's
recent
theatrical
release
is
a
sports-based
drama
titled
Lal
Salaam,
written
and
directed
by
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth.
The
movie
hit
the
screens
on
February
9
worldwide
amid
expectations
but
it
did
not
live
up
to
them.
The
movie
which
also
stars
Vishnu
Vishal,
Vikranth,
and
Senthil
among
others
is
now
ready
to
hit
the
OTT
platform.
Lal
Salaam
will
be
available
to
stream
on
Netflix
from
March
15.
HanuMan
Director
Prasanth
Varma
became
a
national
sensation
after
the
first-ever
Indian
superhero
film
titled
HanuMan
was
released
on
January
12
for
Sankranti
worldwide.
Starring
Teja
Sajja
as
the
protagonist,
the
movie
HanuMan
went
on
to
create
epic
records
at
the
box
office,
becoming
the
highest-grosser
of
Telugu
Sankranti
releases
in
Tollywood.
Made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore,
this
Prasanth
Varma
directorial
made
over
Rs
330
Crore.
HanuMan
will
start
streaming
on
Zee
5
from
March
16.
Bramayugam
Malayalam
veteran
Mammootty
is
delivering
back-to-back
hits
at
the
box
office.
This
dark
mystery
thriller
written
and
directed
by
Rahul
Sadasivan
stars
Arjun
Ashokan,
Sidharth
Bharathan,
and
Amalda
Liz
in
key
roles.
The
movie
was
dubbed
and
released
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
after
its
success
at
the
Malayalam
box
office.
Bramayugam
will
start
streaming
on
the
Sony
LIV
digital
streaming
platform
from
March
15,
reportedly.
Lover
Manikandan
K,
Sri
Gouri
Priya,
and
Kanna
Ravi
feature
in
this
new-age
romantic
drama
titled
'Lover,'
written
and
directed
by
Prabhu
Ram
Vyas.
The
movie
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
February
9
and
earned
decent
reviews.
This
movie
is
now
ready
to
stream
digitally
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
from
March
15.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 19:04 [IST]