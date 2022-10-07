Miral is bankrolled by Axess Film Factory G Dilli Babu, the proud producer of most important blockbuster Tamil films Oh My Kadavule, Maragadha Naanayam, Raatchasan and Bachelor. Bharath and Vani Bhojan come together for this slasher thriller directed by debutant Sakthivel. The production team announced that the official teaser of Miral will be released on October 7, 2022.

"The hotshot actor Vijay Sethupathi and the blockbuster director Venkat Prabhu to reveal the Miral Teaser tomorrow at 5PM," tweeted the excited Bharath on his official Twitter handle.

Actor Bharath was introduced to Tamil Film Industry in the year 2003 by the most successful director Shankar in his film Boys. Along with him, Siddharth, Thaman, Nakul, Manikandan and Genelia D'Souza were also introduced in the same film. As we all know Siddharth, Thaman and Jenilia reached great heights later. But Bharath was the first actor from the team to get wonderful opportunities immediately after Boys. He proved himself as a brilliant performer in the blockbuster Tamil films Veyil, Kaadhal, Chellamae, Pattiyal, En Magan, and Vaanam. It was a golden period for him but the graph slowly started going down. He was doing films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. But he failed to prove at the box office for a long time. Though his film Kaalidas gained the attention of movie buffs and film critics in the year 2019, he didn't use the attention properly. And now, his film Miral is creating a lot of expectations right from its terrific first look motion poster release. It happened only through the audience's word of mouth.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and ace director Venkat Prabhu will release the teaser of the film Miral today. Axess Film Factory is doing a great job in selecting unique and interesting films. Let's wish Bharath and the entire team a great success with Miral!