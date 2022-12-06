Hansika Motwani Shares First Photos From Wedding With Husband Sohail Kathuria

South star Hansika Motwani tied the knot on Sunday and photos from the ceremony that were shared by her friends and relatives went viral. Now, the actor has shared a set of photos from her wedding on her Instagram space. Sharing them, she wrote on the photo-sharing application, "Now & forever 4.12.2022."

Her fans took to the comments section and congratulated the couple and wished them a happy married life. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor liked the post and showered their love for the couple. A fan wrote, "Congratulations Hansika.. Wishing you all the happiness in the world." Another fan wrote, "We are so Happy for you hansu wishing you a lifetime of Happiness." Let us wait for her to share more photos from other wedding ceremonies.

The couple tied the knot on Sunday evening after some elaborate pre-wedding ceremonies such as Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet, etc. Photos and videos from all the ceremonies took over the internet and they became viral as fans shared them across all social media platforms. Hansika and Sohail were seen in a floral-printed matching white outfits for Haldi ceremony, while for Mehandi, Hansika opted for a red kurta with shell embellishments.

The couple got hitched in in Jaipur's Mundota Fort with her close family and friends in attendance. The couple kept the ceremony private with only close friends and family as guests. As per media reports, the have sold the streaming rights of their wedding ceremony to an OTT streamer. While the news is not official yet, there are also no reports on who bagged the rights. Some reports also suggest that Hansika will not stop her acting carrer after the wedding, and she is expected to announce her next project soon.

Advertisement

But let us wait till the couple announce anything officially. Hansika announced her engagement with Sohail back in November. While announcing the news, she also shared some photos on Instagram from when her husband proposed to her in Paris. Sohail and Hansika, who are also business partners, have reportedly been dating for years before taking the plunge. We wish the couple a happy married life!