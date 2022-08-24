Pisasu 2 Update: Second Single Nenjai Kelu To Release Tomorrow!

Mysskin and Andrea's Horror flick Pisasu 2 has been stirring up some attention with its second single announcement. The team has released a poster on August 24 and stated that 'Nenjai Kelu' will be released on August 25.

Karthik Raja, who is best known for his chartbusters in Ullasam, Kadhala Kadhala, and Dumm Dumm Dumm, has composed the music for Pisasu 2. Nenjai Kelu has been sung by Priyanka NK of Super Singer fame. The lyrics have been penned by Kabilan.

The first single 'Uchanthala Regaiyile' was released on July 13. The second single has been scheduled for a release at 5 pm tomorrow.

Pisasu 2, produced by Rockfort Entertainment, was announced on September 20, 2020. It went on floors on January 29, 2021. Although a poster showing Andrea in a vintage outfit was released on her birthday on December 21, 2020, a distinct 'first-look' poster was released on August 3, 2021.

On April 29, 2022, the teaser was released and it gave a feel of how the film is going to be. Andrea managed to scare us easily with her effortless stares and her unique body postures and movements. The unconventional camera angles and framing leave no doubt that the maker is Mysskin.

Pisasu 2 will release in theatres on August 31. Vikram's Cobra will also be released on August 31.