Raju Srivastava’s (Raju Srivastav) demise has resulted in condolences pouring in from all over the nation for the popular comedian on social media. However, Rohan Joshi landed himself in trouble after he shared a rather insensitive comment about Raju on YouTuber Atul Khatri's post. Netizens were up in arms against the stand-up comedian whilst calling him out for his distasteful comment against Srivastava.

It must be noted that Rohan has now deleted his comment but screenshots of his remarks have made their way onto social media and gone viral. Joshi’s remarks came hours after Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 (today). Raju spent 41 days in the hospital after he collapsed while training at his gym. The 58 years old will be laid to rest in New Delhi on September 22.

Meanwhile, when popular YouTuber Atul Khatri took to Instagram to mourn the demise of Raju Srivastava, Rohan wrote in the comments, "We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it and new stars were rising.”

Joshi went on to add, “He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone's right to say something even if you don't agree. Fuck him and good riddance (sic)." After seeing his comment, Twitter was enraged and many folks slammed him and called him jealous for 'spewing venom' after his passing away. Take a look at some of the comments below: