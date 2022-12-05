Urfi Javed Exposes A Group Of Teenagers Making Abusing Calls, Says Will File Police Complaint

Be it her bizarre outfits or her online spat with other celebrities, Urfi Javed knows how to grab the right attention of her followers. She also doesn't take online harassment lightly; in fact, Urfi calls out those who judge or bully her on social media. This time, Urfi Javed has called out her perpetrators, which will shock anyone as they are mere kids.

The former Bigg Boss OTT star has called her followers' attention to a group of teenagers who have been harassing her, constantly calling and abusing her. She took to her Instagram Stories and said that this group of 10 kids also has a leader who might be the person to start all this. She also shared screenshots of the boy's Instagram profile, including his friends who have been abusing her continuously.

Urfi added that she has been getting calls from all 10 teenage boys at one single number and has no idea how they got the number she uses. The social media influencer also questioned what is wrong with today's generation and how they get involved in such disgusting things as abusing and calling someone without any purpose.

Advertisement

Sharing the screenshots, Urfi wrote, "This kid and his 10 friends have been calling me nonstop (I have been using the same number for 10 numbers, I don't know from where did they get it). They are calling and abusing me. What is wrong with kids these days? Harassing me for no reason! I am going to file a police complaint against the 10 of them but if anyone knows their parents, let me know. I'll reward you!"

Take a look at the screenshots below:-

This wasn't it; the kid, whose name is Vansh Rohira, had no shame over what he did and happily shared Urfi's post, in which she is accusing him of harassing her, making things even worse. An enraged Urfi further goes on to say that she would lodge a police complaint against all the 10 kids who have been harassing her and requested her fans to inform her if anyone knows the kids' parents.

Adding that she would reward those who would tell her about these kids' parents, Urfi wrote in her story, "The next generation is doomed! This kid is even resharing the story with so much pride. This kid and his friends prank call and abuse girls and then flaunt it instead of being sorry!" Meanwhile, the guy Vansh has made his Instagram profile private and had also removed his display picture.

This wouldn't be the first time that a celebrity has been harassed online by kids. Previously, Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revealed about a kid who constantly abused her in her DMs, and later, after filing a complaint, it was discovered that the abuser was a schoolgirl who used to send her abusive texts.