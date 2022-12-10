Veena Kapoor Death: Son Kills Veteran Actress By Bashing Her Head With Bat; Nilu Kohli Is Heartbroken

In a shocking turn of events, veteran actress Veena Kapoor has passed away. Accoring to reports, Veena's own son killed her over property dispute. Yes, you read that right!

Recently, the news of a Mumbai man murdering her mother with a baseball bat for property and later dumping her body in Matheran river has been doing the rounds on social media.

A few days ago, popular photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Just few blocks away from actor Jeetender's bungalow in Juhu is where this sad incident took place. At this posh Juhu locality a man killed his 74 year old mom with a baseball bat and later dumped her body in Matheran. Her US based son found a doubt and alerted the Juhu police. During the interrogation, he revealed to the cops that he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting a baseball bat multiple times on her head. He told them that there was a property dispute was going on among them due to which he committed the crime and dumped her body into a river near Matheran in Raigad district."

Now, actress Nilu Kohli has revealed that the 74-year-old woman was actress Veena Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, she reshared Viral Bhayani's post and mourned Kapoor's demise.

She wrote, "Veenaji you deserved better.I am heartbroken,posting this for you.Kya bolun?Am at a total loss of wordsI hope you are finally resting in peace after soo many years of struggle."

Take a look at her post below:

According to reports, the son has been arrested by Mumbai Police for murdering and disposing her mother's body. The incident took place in the posh are of Mumbai's Juhu and has left the entertain industry in disbelief.

It is being said that her US-Based son alerted Mumbai police after having an inkling of the incident. Soon after, the accused was arrested. During the interrogation, he confessed killing his mother in a fit of rage during an argument ober a Rs 12 crore plot.

More details related to the murder are still awaited.

On the career front, Veena Kapoor played pivotal roles in many TV shows. May her soul rest in peace!