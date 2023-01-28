Maddam Sir Makers Ask Shilpa Shinde To Take A Break After Few Days Of Shoot, She’s Unhappy Due To THIS Reason

TV actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name after winning Colors TV's Bigg Boss 11, recently made her fiction TV comeback with SAB TV's Maddam Sir. Her last fiction show was &TV's hit sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. After a huge controversy, she left it in 2016 and her fans were waiting to see her in another comedy show since then.

Shilpa recently made her entry as ACP Naina Mathur in Maddam Sir, featuring Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor among others in key roles. While the actress was looking forward to join the team, looks like she isn't happy with the makers. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, Shilpa told ETimes, "My role as Naina Mathur was a cameo and it was going to last for 10-15 days. I took it up because it sounded quite challenging. I shot for a few days and then suddenly, I was told to take a break. While shooting for the show, I also got to know that it was going to wrap up and would have a second season later. I have been wondering what's happening to my track. If I had been told that I would have to take a break like this, I would not have taken up the offer."

To be a part of Maddam Sir, Shilpa even rejected a web show. The actress also stated that she has no idea when her character is going to make a comeback in the story.

She added, "It is strange when you are seen in a few episodes and then you vanish. It's not good for the character. They did call me, but there is no clarity about the shoot date. My viewers also need to know why I vanished after a few episodes."

Talking about Shilpa's character in the action comedy, producer Jay Mehta told the portal, "She is doing a cameo and is doing well on the show. Her character will be back."

