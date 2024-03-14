Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Munmun Dutta’s 1st Post After Engagement Rumours With Raj: Living My…

Munmun
Dutta
Engagement
Rumours:
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
(TMKOC)
actors
Munmun
Dutta
and
Raj
Anadkat
have
refuted
rumors
surrounding
their
alleged
engagement
in
Vadodara,
mere
hours
after
the
news
spread
on
Wednesday
(March
13).
Today
(March
15),
Munmun
posted
her
first
Instagram
post
after
the
rumours,
sharing
snaps
taken
near
the
Brooklyn
Bridge
from
her
recent
trip
to
New
York.
MUNMUN
DUTTA'S
FIRST
POST
AFTER
DENYING
ENGAGEMENT
Munmun
Dutta,
who
has
been
treating
her
followers
to
breathtaking
holiday
snapshots
from
New
York
in
recent
weeks,
took
to
Instagram
to
unveil
a
series
of
throwback
photos.
Captioning
her
post
with
"Living
my
best
life," she
shared
the
final
set
of
images
from
her
NYC
escapade
and
photoshoot.
Three
hours
ago,
she
posted
another
set
of
pictures,
from
an
event
in
Delhi
with
the
caption,
"Delhi
work
mode
#munmundutta
#eventdiaries
#workmode
#Delhi"
Munmun
Dutta
and
Raj
Anadkat
are
known
for
their
roles
as
Babita
Iyer
and
Tipendra
Jethalal
Gada
aka
Tapu
on
the
long-running
SAB
TV
show
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.
They
have
rumored
to
be
in
a
relationship
since
a
long
time
despite
an
age
difference
of
nine
years,
though
they
have
consistently
denied
it.
Addressing
the
engagement
speculation
yesterday,
Munmun
took
to
Instagram
Stories
to
dismiss
the
"fake
news"
alongside
a
photo
of
herself
enjoying
tea
with
her
friends,
stating,
"Fake
news
toh
chalti
rahegi
(Fake
news
will
always
be
there).
But
nothing
beats
my
evening
tea
with
my
girl
gang."
Raj
also
took
to
his
Instagram
Stories,
asserting,
"Hello
Everyone,
Just
to
clear
things
up,
the
news
you've
been
seeing
on
social
media
is
false
and
baseless.
Team
Raj
Anadkat."
The
clarification
came
shortly
after
a
source
close
to
the
couple
informed
News18
that
Munmun
and
Raj
had
exchanged
rings
earlier
this
month
in
the
presence
of
their
families.