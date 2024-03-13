Are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Secretly Engaged? Check DEETS

Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
Cast
News:
Munmun
Dutta,
renowned
for
her
portrayal
of
Babita
Krishnan
Iyer
in
the
long-running
SAB
TV
sitcom
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
is
reportedly
engaged
to
actor
Raj
Anadkat,
known
for
his
role
as
Tapu,
Jethalal's
son,
in
the
hit
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
MUNMUN
DUTTA,
RAJ
ANADKAT
EMGAGEMENT
REPORTS
As
per
a
report
by
News
18,
the
couple
exchanged
rings
earlier
this
month
in
Vadodara,
Gujarat,
in
the
presence
of
their
families.
A
source
revealed
to
the
news
portal,
"Munmun
and
Raj's
families
have
accepted
their
relationship
and
they
were
also
present
at
the
ceremony."
The
report
further
disclosed
that
Munmun
and
Raj
have
been
dating
since
Raj
joined
the
cast
of
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
in
2017,
with
their
relationship
being
an
open
secret
among
the
show's
cast
and
crew.
Despite
maintaining
privacy
regarding
their
personal
lives,
both
Munmun
and
Raj
have
chosen
to
focus
on
their
professional
commitments.
The
news
of
their
relationship
first
surfaced
in
September
2021.
Raj,
aged
27,
and
Munmun,
who
is
nine
years
older
than
him,
are
reportedly
deeply
in
love
despite
the
age
difference.
However,
they
have
refrained
from
commenting
publicly
on
their
relationship.
A
few
years
ago,
their
interactions
on
Instagram
sparked
rumors
of
a
budding
romance,
but
both
actors
dismissed
the
speculation.
Raj
labeled
the
stories
as
"cooked
up" and
"fake,"
while
Munmun
criticized
trolls
and
the
media
for
spreading
baseless
rumors.
In
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
Munmun
has
been
a
constant
part
of
the
show
since
the
beginning,
portraying
a
Bengali
woman
married
to
a
South
Indian
man.
Raj,
on
the
other
hand,
took
over
the
role
of
Tapu
in
2017,
stepping
into
the
shoes
of
Bhavya
Gandhi,
who
left
the
show.