Shruti Haasan Lashes Out At Media Portals Spreading Fake News About Her Health; Says She Is Absolutely Fine

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan became the latest celebrity to have fallen prey to fake news and rumours. One of the leading YouTube channels claimed that Shruti had been admitted to a hospital and was in a critical condition. Ever since the news broke, the actress has been flooded with calls and messages.

Hence, to clarify the misunderstanding, Shruti Haasan put out a series of videos on her Instagram stories putting all rumours to rest. In the video, the actress confronted the portal and said that she is absolutely fine and is currently in Hyderabad for her film's shoot. Her post on PCOS has been taken out of context and while the condition is challenging, she certainly isn't critical or hospitalised.

Shruti Haasan said, "Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn't mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind. And I have realised that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. I also got calls today asking if I'm admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I'm doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for a year."

Well, it is quite disturbing to see how celebs get subjected to fake news. Many times, celebs urge their fans not to believe such news until their official announcement or confirmation.

Talking about Shruti Haasan, the actress will be seen opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's next Salaar. She is also filming for #NBK107 and Waltair Veerayya.