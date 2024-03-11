Salaar Part 2 Update: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Go On Floors Very Soon, Says Prithviraj Sukumaran

Salaar
Part
2
Update:
Salaar
Part
1-Ceasefire,
Prabhas-Prashanth
Neel's
recent
high-octane
action
entertainer
rocked
the
box
office
worldwide
after
it
hit
the
screens
on
December
22
in
five
languages
amid
sky-high
expectations.
After
the
theatrical
release,
Salaar
earned
positive
reviews
and
made
the
fans
of
Prabhas
happy
and
content.
Salaar
Premise
Salaar
Part
1-
Ceasefire
is
the
story
set
against
the
backdrop
of
a
fictional
kingdom
called
Khansaar.
It
is
the
tale
of
two
best
friends
from
childhood,
who
grow
old
to
become
the
worst
enemies.
In
Khansaar,
Raja
Mannar
wants
to
announce
his
son
Vardharaja
Mannar
as
his
successor
much
to
the
dismay
of
his
ministers
and
advisors.
However,
the
minister's
ploy
was
to
kill
Vardha
and
destroy
Khansaar
by
deploying
foreign
armies.
Vardha
escapes
the
attempt
and
approaches
his
childhood
friend
Deva
Salaar.
What
happens
next?
forms
the
story
of
the
first
part
of
Salaar
Part
1-Ceasefire.
Salaar
Part
2-
Shouryaanga
Parvam
Update
Malayalam
superstar,
actor-director-producer
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
who
played
the
role
of
Varadharaja
Mannar
in
Salaar,
is
the
official
source
of
this
exciting
piece
of
news
to
the
fans
of
Prabhas
and
Salaar.
He
spoke
about
the
sequel
of
Salaar,
titled
Shouryaanga
Parvam.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Prithviraj
was
reported
saying
that
the
movie
will
go
on
floors
very
soon.
However,
any
other
details
about
the
sequel
are
awaited.
Salaar
Part
1-
Ceasefire
Cast
Prabhas
played
the
role
of
Devaratha
aka
Deva,
who
is
also
Deva
Salaar.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
was
seen
in
a
dual
role
as
Vardharaja
Mannar
and
Siva
Mannar.
Shruti
Haasan
played
the
role
of
Aadhya
Krishnakanth,
Deva's
love
interest.
Jagapathi
Babu
as
Raja
Mannar,
Bobby
Simha
as
Bhaarava,
Tinnu
Anand
as
Gaikwad,
Ramana
as
Rinda,
Easwari
Rao
as
Deva's
mother,
Sriya
Reddy
as
Radha
Rama
Mannar,
Vardha's
sister,
Ramachandra
Raju
as
Rudra
have
played
their
characters
to
perfection
with
ease.
In
addition,
the
movie
also
stars
Madhu
Guruswamy,
Saptagiri,
Brahmaji,
Shafi,
Jhansi,
John
Vijay,
Mime
Gopi,
Prudhvi
Raj,
and
Simrat
Kaur.
Salaar
Part
1-
Ceasefire
Crew
Made
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
270
Crore,
Salaar
is
the
production
venture
of
Hombale
Films,
with
Vijay
Kiragandur
at
the
helm.
Bhuvan
Gowda
cranked
the
camera
and
Ujwal
Kulkarni
worked
as
the
editor.
Ravi
Busrur
score
and
music.