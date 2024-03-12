Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Get Married This Year? Actress Reacts: Lagta Hai Kuch…

PriyAnkit
Wedding:
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Ankit
Gupta
became
household
names
after
portraying
the
lead
roles
of
Tejo
and
Fateh
respectively
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan
and
are
counted
among
the
Indian
TV's
most-loved
onscreen
pairs.
It
is
known
that
the
duo
also
shares
a
close
friendship
in
real
life
and
fans
ship
them
as
PriyAnkit.
WILL
PRIYANKA
CHAHAR
CHOUDHARY
&
ANKIT
GUPTA
TIE
THE
KNOT?
Amidst
this,
regular
rumors
suggest
that
the
Bigg
Boss
16
stars
are
romantically
involved
with
each
other.
While
they've
always
maintained
that
they're
just
great
friends,
a
segment
of
their
fan
base
remains
convinced
that
they
are
keeping
their
relationship
a
secret.
However,
earlier
today,
the
news
of
their
wedding
left
everyone
surprised.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
rumors
began
circulating
that
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Ankit
Gupta
are
gearing
up
to
exchange
vows
later
this
year,
sometime
around
November
or
December
of
this
year.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
some
fans
greeted
the
news
with
enthusiasm,
others
awaited
an
official
confirmation
from
the
duo.
However,
Priyanka
has
finally
addressed
the
speculations
in
a
cryptic
post
and
dismissed
these
rumors
on
her
social
media
platform.
Taking
to
her
Instagram
stories,
Priyanka
wrote,
"It's
March!!!
But
Lagta
hai
kuch
media
portals
ka
April's
Fool
jaldi
aagaya."
While
Priyanka
has
set
the
record
straight,
her
reaction
might
leave
some
PriyAnkit
fans
disappointed
and
we
can
totally
understand
their
unhappiness.
Priyanka
and
Ankit
have
consistently
avoided
confirming
their
relationship,
always
asserting
that
they
are
simply
good
friends.
Yet,
their
social
media
posts
paints
a
contrasting
picture.
Frequently,
the
actors
share
mushy
videos
and
pictures
on
Instagram,
evidently
hinting
something
more
than
friendship.
Their
bond
became
a
subject
of
interest
not
only
for
the
audience
but
also
for
their
fellow
contestants
and
host
Salman
Khan
during
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
undeniable
chemistry
between
Ankit
and
Priyanka
sparked
discussions
within
the
house,
although
both
continued
to
maintain
that
their
relationship
was
nothing
beyond
that
of
close
friends.