After Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan failed to make a mark at the box office, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa arrived in cinema halls on Friday (August 19).
Dobaaraa Day 1 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu's Film Opens On A Dull Note
While the film received glowing reviews from the critics, it failed to generate curiosity among the audience. However, it fared well than Taapsee's previous release Shabaash Mithu which was a washout in theatres.
Speaking about the first day box office collection, Dobaara collected Rs 72 lakhs.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected... In fact, much better than #Taapsee's previous film #ShabaashMithu... Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows... Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz."
Prior the film's release, the social media was abuzz with #BoycottDobaaraa trends. Later, in an interview, Taapsee and Anurag had joked that even they wish to get boycotted just like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap had reacted to these boycott trends and said, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 Crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."
Talking about Dobaaraa, the film is an official remake of the Spanish film Mirage. The Anurag Kashyap-directorial revolves around a woman who during a geomagnetic storm, ends up changing her past, which in turn alters her present as well.
